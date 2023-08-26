GoTo sees high SaaS potential in PHL

The Philippines is a lucrative market for software productivity tools as both enterprise-level organizations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are eager to enhance their digital capabilities and introduce digital transformation, respectively, according to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider GoTo.

In a recent online interview with the BusinessMirror, GoTo vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific Lindsay Brown said both business segments are responding to the call of the government to pursue digitalization to boost their competitiveness and efficiency.

“We’ve been focusing on the Philippines more recently; it’s quite a growing market,” he said. “It’s now starting to mature quite a bit when it comes to digitalization.”

GoTo has achieved 65 percent revenue growth in the Philippines in its information technology and solutions over the past two years. Customer base in the local market grew by 30 percent and channel operators increased to 40 percent.

“Partners are really key for us, especially within the region because the way we say it is, we’re experts in our products, but then our partners are experts,” Brown said.

He added that as a hub of global organizations doing offshoring services, the Philippines needs cutting-edge software solutions to enable efficient servicing of overseas clients. Brown said GoTo has the products both for the huge and small organizations to ensure their seamless operations and high-level efficiency.

One thing that makes GoTo a cut above the rest, according to Brown, is it provides one solution for business communications, IT management, and support. In response to the consolidation of digital infrastructure, GoTo Connect is a unified communications solution that combines cloud phone, video conferencing, and messaging in one platform.

For unifying the systems, GoTo Resolve offers an all-in-one IT management and support solution with native remote support and access, remote monitoring and management (RMM), and ticketing built in. To reach out to customers in distant places, Brown said the Rescue can provide support to the business partners regardless of their location.

Meanwhile, GoTo’s Cloud phone is a cloud-based phone system that allows businesses to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection.

To ensure business communication continuity, GoTo also has a video conferencing solution that allows teams to connect and collaborate from anywhere in the world. For hosting events, GoTo presents the Virtual event as the platform for hosting online events, such as webinars, conferences, and trade shows. Finally, the GoTo Meeting is a conferencing and online meeting software that allows teams to collaborate and engage in virtual meetings.

The Lucio Tan-controlled Philippine National Bank is one of the major clients of GoTo in the country.

“We’ve helped them sort of modernize the way that they do their IT support and support hybrid working given sort of the changes over the past couple of years,” Brown said.

He added that GoTo will help companies push their digitalization efforts to meet their customers and employees’ expectations.

