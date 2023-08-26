Dominicans overcome record crowd, Clarkson to beat Gilas

GILAS Pilipinas defended home court to the hilt until the last three and a half minutes when Jordan Clarkson was whistled an offensive foul by Argentinian referee Leonardo Zalazar.

The foul? Clarkson was driving toward the basket and his right thigh was caught between the Dominican Republic’s Victor Liz’s thighs.

The tangling of thighs looked harmless, but it was so tough a call that it sucked the game out of the Filipinos who played before a FIBA record crowd of 38,115 that included President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

With the Utah Jazz star helplessly sitting on the bench–he had 28 points before fouling out–the Dominicanos clinically buckled down to work and wrapped an 87-81 victory on Day 1 Friday night of the FIBA World Cup.

Head coach Chot Reyes, in the post game press conference, praised his players for manning the fort with their lives.

“I really love the fight of our players, they competed hard but the disqualification of Jordan [Clarkson] was really a big blow for us,” Reyes said. “But we cannot worry about it now, we have to focus on our next game, a quick turn around for us.”

Clarkson was playing true to form as Gilas’s go-to guy. He had seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block, numbers that went to naught in the game where the Dominican Republic, ranked 17 rungs higher than the Philippines.

The Dominicanos couldn’t post leads of more than four points majority of the way and even trailed by five in the game where June Mar Fajardo wasn’t intimidated at all by their foes’ top man, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fajardo finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cypriot-born AJ Edu? He was a revelation, and his seven points, five rebounds and two blocks were hardly a reflection of how he made life difficult for Towns at low post.

“I love challenges,” Edu said

Dwight Ramos added 13 points and six rebounds and was obviously the darling of the crowd.

Towns, one of the Minnesota Timberwolves main men, was a dominant force inside and finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Gilas Pilipinas hopes to bounce back against Angola on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at 8 p.m.