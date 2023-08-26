Cebuana Lhuillier insurance brokers bags back-to-back Domestic Broker of the Year at Insurance Asia Awards 2023

As a testament to its commitment to providing relevant and accessible insurance to every Filipino, Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokers, Inc. (CLIB), the insurance brokerage arm of Cebuana Lhuillier, was named back-to-back Domestic Broker of the Year at the Insurance Asia Awards 2023.

For over two decades, CLIB has been a pioneer in providing microinsurance in the Philippines. In 2022, 19% of the total insured lived in the Philippines were covered by CLIB, resulting in an impressive increase in premium earnings. CLIB is also the only 360° comprehensive insurance brokerage, providing diverse channels and insurance products and embodying a full TechBrick approach.

In addition to its products and services, CLIB also collaborates with different organizations, such as the Insurance Commission and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), to organize awareness and preparedness campaigns. They also launched Kumustahan which aims to identify potential claimants of ProtectMax, a relevant microinsurance product that offers accidental death benefit, murder and unprovoked assault, fire cash assistance, accidental disablement, and sickness emergency cash assistance.

“We are deeply honored to receive these awards. This recognition not only strengthens our position as a leader in the industry but also serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment of CLIB to providing exceptional service and to the trust our clients place in us. As we push for our mission of financial inclusion, we will continue to innovate and improve our products and services,” Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

CLIB also received the Health Insurance Initiative of the Year award for their recently launched product, HealthMax wherein Filipinos between the age range of 15-day-old infants to 65 years old can avail an annual maximum benefit of PHP 150,000 at over 282 accredited hospitals nationwide for just Php 8 per day with no medical examination needed.

CLIB General Manager and Group Head Anthony Lou Bernabe was also thrilled about receiving the award. “At CLIB, we ensure that our customers are at the center of everything we do. Our team is committed to understanding our clients’ needs and providing them with tailored insurance products and services. We, at CLIB, will continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the lives of our kababayans.”

CLIB has been continuously expanding its portfolio with over 15 products, which can be availed at any of Cebuana Lhuillier’s over 3,000 branches nationwide; through their insurance mall offices, Cebuana Lhuillier Financial, located in AliMall, SM Manila, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Ayala Market Market, and Metropoint Pasay; as well as through digital platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, and GCash.

To learn more about CLIB, visit www.cebuanalhuillier.com.ph.