Alluring cityscapes and breathtaking mountain views

Nestled within the picturesque landscape of San Mateo, Rizal, Amiya Raya offers a breathtaking vantage point that showcases the city skyline and the rolling hills in a 360-degree panorama.

The alluring beauty of this place has inspired many to snap pictures of its essence through the lens of their cameras including San Mateo residents, visitors, and yes, tourists.

This World Photography Day, Amiya Raya takes this passion to new heights by introducing the “Captured: The Amiya Raya Photography Contest.”

The two-hour seminar is led by the De La Salle—College of St. Benilde Photography Program senior professional faculty, and founder of Photography Chismis PH, Antonni Cuestas, who talked about the Photography Essentials: History, Craft, and Art.

The workshop deconstructed the aspects of good photography, the creativity behind a great shot, transforming photography from a hobby to a career, and anecdotes about the works of well-known Filipino photographers.

Antonni Cuestas

The highlight was on utilizing creativity and imagination to engage the participants with their photos, and the event provided valuable insights to participants—encouraging them to be more attuned to their surroundings.

And as with photography being an essential aspect of people’s everyday existence, numerous captivating subjects can be discovered and experienced.

As the center of this scenic wonderland, Amiya Raya beckons photography enthusiasts from all corners to participate in this exciting competition.

The contest serves as a platform for both beginners and professional photographers to immortalize the stunning landscapes and vibrant cityscapes that surround them.

The contest is divided into two categories such as Conventional, in which photos are shot with any conventional camera including SLR or Digital SLR, compact cameras and others. And for Mobile, where the photos are captured with any mobile application on smartphones, tablets, drone-mounted cameras or action cameras.

From the charming streets that snake through the hills to the superb city lights that illuminate the night, Amiya Raya is a visual playground that fuels creativity and artistic expression. In order to capture the atmosphere of the scene in their photographs, participants are encouraged to experiment with the interaction of light, shadow, and perspective.

With the launch of this photography contest, Amiya Raya exhibits its dedication to promoting the beauty of the city, its surroundings and tourism potential.

As participants submit their entries, they add to a visual story that captures the interest of this exclusive destination.

According to the event organizer, the deadline for entries is on 5th of September 2023, giving photographers plenty of time to carefully plan their setups and get the ideal picture that captures Amiya Raya’s essence. The management, however, strictly informed the participants, this writer included, that the photography area should be within the area such in Kala Commons, Araucaria Street, Club Vihara, and the Rotonda at the end of Amiya Raya Main.

Whether it’s a calm dawn breaking over the hills or the bustling energy of the city beneath, every photograph has the capacity to immortalize a unique moment in time.

The winners will be announced on September 9. According to the management, lucky winners will get the chance to win up to P10,000.00 in cash, plus vouchers to Club Vihara. There will also be a special People’s Choice Award, which will be based on the number of likes collected from followers of the Amiya Raya official Facebook page from September 7 to 8.

Only one entry per category may be submitted by each participant. Entries from registered participants must be submitted via email to marketing@community-creators.com.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





