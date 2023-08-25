Volcanoes, clad in new jerseys, vie in Asia Rugby Sevens Series leg 1 in Incheon

THE Philippine Rugby Football Union Inc (PRFU) announced the 12 men and 12 women players of the Volcanoes who will compete in the Asia Rugby Sevens Series leg 1 in Incheon, South Korea, Saturday and Sunday.

KMC took center stage during the teams’ presentation with the Volcanoes parading their sleek and vibrant jerseys.

The jerseys, a blend of modern design and national pride, symbolize the dedication and spirit of the athletes as they represent the Philippines on an international stage.

The event was graced was graced by representatives from Fitness First and Pitch’d, key partners of PRFU which reaffirmed its commitment to the sport and the teams.

“We are thrilled to unveil the official jerseys for our men’s and women’s teams who will be competing in the Asia Rugby Sevens Series leg 1,” said Acee San Juan, General Manager of the PRFU. “These jerseys not only represent our teams’ unity and determination, but they also carry the pride of our nation.”

“We’re grateful to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), KMC, Fitness First, Pitch’d, Pillar Sports and everyone who has supported us on this journey,” San Juan added.

The Asia Rugby Sevens Series gathers the top eight men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams in the region.

The Volcanoes have been preparing rigorously for the event at PhilSports Complex in Pasig City and their participation reflects the steady growth and increasing competitiveness of rugby in the Philippines.

The men’s team is composed of Daryll Bill Suasua, Reymarc Bustillo, Declan Stephen Drake, Kai Stroem, Tommy Gilbert, Dylan Davies, Edlen Hernandez, George Nield, Hamish Seddon, Jason Schirmer, Jobel de Castro, Jonel Madrona,

Justin Coveney, Michael Blatteis and Rafael Philips.

The women’s squad is made up of Fetalai Tauaa, Lalaine Bacus, Megan John, Rassiel Sales, Jaquiline Lyden, Diana Star Yu, Janin Puig, Katrina Andrews, Lauryn Nazareno, Malaya Mizal, Pearl Kellie, Shiela Mae Patino, Sylvia Tudoc and Takiah-Lani Buchanan.