MPIF and Tulong Kapatid join forces in Extensive Typhoon Egay relief efforts

In a demonstration of solidarity and compassion, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF) and Tulong Kapatid, the CSR alliance of foundations and companies under the MVP Group of Companies, have united their efforts to provide aid to the regions devastated by Typhoon Egay.

The collaborative initiative encompasses a comprehensive medical mission and relief distribution, targeting communities in Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Ilocos Sur, and Bataan.

Commencing in Ilocos Norte was the distribution of 100 relief goods and 20 water filters, and in Cagayan, 400 relief goods were dispatched to various barangays. These immediate actions taken by Metro Pacific Investments Foundation and Tulong Kapatid aimed to provide essential aid to those affected by the typhoon’s aftermath.

The endeavor continued with the relief distribution and medical mission in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga. This mission provided 500 mats and blankets, along with 40 water filters and essential medicines amounting to PHP 500,000. The Municipality of Guagua, Pampanga, and the Municipality of Guiguinto, Bulacan, received the much-needed assistance, with Mayor Agay Cruz and Congressman Boy Cruz, and Mayor Ton Torres, accepting the donation on behalf of their communities.

The spirit of unity extended to the province of Ilocos Sur. This initiative involved the provision of 40 sacks of rice, addressing one of the fundamental needs of the affected communities. The contribution was handed over to the province through the esteemed presence of Governor Jerry Singson.

Concluding their impactful series of initiatives, distribution took place in the Province of Bataan. A substantial donation of 50 sacks of rice, was accompanied by 5 Mwell On the Go bags, generously provided by Mwell. This combined offering was presented to First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Bataan Governor Joet Cruz during the Lab for All caravan launch in Bataan, epitomizing the partnership’s comprehensive approach to relief efforts.

“With the steadfast support, of our chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan, we are able to aid efforts and crucial medical missions in the typhoon-affected area. This allowed us to extend care and deliver essential assistance to those in need, showcasing the genuine Filipino spirit of compassion,” said Melody del Rosario, president of Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF).

The partnership between Metro Pacific Investments Foundation and Tulong Kapatid stands as a testament to the power of collective action in times of crisis, the organizations have managed to extend aid to those affected by Typhoon Egay, embodying the values of compassion, unity, and resilience.