MMDA to declare San Juan City Parks smoke-free

In compliance with existing laws, all three (3) San Juan City Public Parks, the Pinaglabanan Shrine, the San Juan City Mini Park, and the El Polvorin Linear Park, will be declared smoke-free by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on August 24, 2023. This is a significant step towards promoting public health and ensuring clean, breathable spaces for all in Metro Manila.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and MMDA Chairman Romando Artes will lead the activity.

In line with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9211 (Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003), Executive Order No. 26, Series of 2017 (Providing for the Establishment of Smoke-Free Environments in Public and Enclosed Spaces), and City Ordinance No. 5, Series of 2017 (Comprehensive Smoke Free Ordinance of the City of San Juan Metro Manila), the MMDA officially designates the Pinaglabanan Shrine, the Mini Park, and the El Polvorin Linear Park in San Juan City as smoke-free areas.

“We welcome this move of the MMDA to support our initiatives to have all our parks smoke-free. This is very important because our parks are often visited by people of all ages especially children and we certainly want them to be in a healthy environment” Mayor Zamora said.

As part of the program, Mayor Zamora and Chairman Artes will sign the commitment board to symbolize their respective institution’s commitment to have all parks and public spaces in San Juan City and in Metro Manila smoke-free.

