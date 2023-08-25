Lady Tamaraws, Lady Warriors ease past rivals to stay at helm

FAR Eastern University (FEU) rolled to its third straight victory with a quick 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 romp of Enderun Colleges to wrest control in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

University of the East (UE) matched that romp by trouncing San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14, as the Lady Warriors and the Lady Tamaraws, who upset the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas the last time out, shared the lead in the single round eliminations among eight women’s teams.

FEU interim head coach Manolo Refugia was pleased with his wards’ latest performance.

“I’m happy that we achieved our objectives in this game and that’s to lessen our errors,” Refugia said

Rookie outside hitter Kiesha Bedonia took charge for FEU with 14 points, including the decisive kills in the third set that was close in the early going before the Lady Tamaraws reasserted their might to dispatch the Lady Titans in just a little more than one hour.

Faida Bakanke had 10 points on eight attacks and two blocks for the Morayta-based squad, which also drew seven points, including three aces, from Chenie Tagaod.

Erika Deloria topped Enderun’s offense with six points, but FEU held scorer Althea Botor to two inconsequential points. The Lady Titans dropped to 1-2.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, absorbed its third straight loss in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

National University, meanwhile, secured a bounce-back victory against a resilient Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 25-14, 29-27, 22-25, 25-23.

The Bulldogs are now tied with University of Santo Tomas and Perpetual Help at 2-1, closely trailing Ateneo’s 2-0 record, thanks to the remarkable performances of Buds Buddin and Jade Disquitado.

Trailing 18-21 in the fourth set, Disquitado led a 4-0 run to seize the advantage. Building on this momentum, NU fended off EAC and Buddin sealed the match with a backrow kill.

“We still need to improve on offense, it’s not consistent,” said assistant coach Dong Dela Cruz on the come-from-behind victory.

Dela Cruz is calling the shots for Dante Alinsunurin who’s in Vietnam for Choco Mucho’s VTV Cup campaign.

Buddin and Disquitado had 19 points each, while team captain Leo Aringo Jr. contributed 15 points along with two digs and nine excellent receptions.

Frelwin Taculog was a game-changer for the Generals (0-3) with 14 points off the bench.