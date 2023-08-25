Geely unveils the GX3 Pro subcompact crossover

TOP-notch carmaker Geely recently unveiled its entry to the hotly-contested B-segment crossover—the much-anticipated GX3 Pro. Geely claims that it is committed to making cars with premium features more accessible to the public and continues to break down barriers with the newest model introduced. This model combines the brand’s proven performance with luxury touches and cutting-edge features targeting the younger generation.

“This model holds a strategic significance for Geely, as it aims to capture an entirely new customer base, particularly Gen Z. With its enticing introductory pricing and an emphasis on an enjoyable driving experience, the GX3 Pro is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and achieving five-digit

Inside the S M/T variant

Annual sales figures,” said Geely Philippines president and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji.

Geely also claims that the GX3 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation, performance, and affordability to surpass the expectations of the discerning Filipino motorist.

Geely looks inside and out

Geely’s entry into the subcompact crossover segment is 4,005mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,575mm tall. The total wheelbase length is 2,480mm with a 185mm ground clearance. Upfront is the familiar brand design language, particularly the grill design complementing the keen-looking projector-type halogen headlamps with daytime running lights.

Geely’s inline-4, 16 valve, DOHC with DVVT 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine

Other exterior elements are power side mirrors with defrost function, Satin Silver-finish roof rails Matte-finish, and body claddings highlighting the vehicle’s sporty form. Both variants roll with dark finish multi-spoke 16-inch alloys wrapped in 205/60R16 tires.

Inside, the dashboard has that known Geely pattern. Exclusive to the top-spec Comfort variant is the sunroof. The instrument panel has a meter cluster with a 3.5-inch display screen. It is complemented by an eight-inch infotainment system with a screen mirroring function via Carbit Link. The top-spec is fitted with a six-speaker audio system. The seat material is PVC with 60:40 split back benches and ISOFIX tethers. The cargo bay can expand to 400 liters of space (rear bench folder).

Powertrain and drive modes

Motivation comes from an inline-4, 16 valve, DOHC with DVVT 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated gasoline engine generating 102 horsepower and 142 N-m of torque. The S variant operates in a five-speed manual gearbox, while the Comfort variant has CVT with Sport Mode. The GX3 Pro Comfort CVT variant has three driving modes—Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Safety features

Driver & Passenger airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Reverse Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Rear Parking Sensors, and Central Locking with Speed Sensing Sensor are all standard. Plus, a reliable four-wheel disc brake. Exclusive to the Comfort variant are features such as Cruise Control, Traction and Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control.

Pricing and colors

The Geely GX3 Pro S M/T variant retails at P778,000, while the top-spec Comfort variant is at P878,000. Geely Philippines is offering a P80,000 discount as part of the introductory pricing. Available colors are Red, White, Blue, and Grey.

Meanwhile, alongside its focus on the GX3 Pro’s style and function, Geely is also committed to after-sales customer Experience with the launch of G-SERV+.

“We are excited to unveil G-SERV+, our brand’s commitment to after-sales customer experience. Geely Philippines, as a trailblazer among Chinese brands in this market, takes pride in having garnered over 20,000 customers to date, a number that is set to grow exponentially. Over the past year and beyond, we have dedicated significant efforts to revamp our aftersales operations. With G-SERV+, we are confident that Geely owners will enjoy peace of mind throughout their ownership journey, further Solidifying our customer base and fostering a sense of belonging within the Geely family,” explained Kiyofuji.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





