Work begins on P4.1-T infra flagship projects

THE government has already started the construction of 71 infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) with an estimated cost of P4.1 trillion, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda made the announcement at its board meeting led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday.

The three new projects included on the list of ongoing IFPs are the Metro Cebu Expressway, the Nautical Highway Network Improvement and the Daang Maharlika Improvement projects.

“The Department of Public Works and Highways is implementing these connectivity and transportation infrastructure projects which aim to provide—or to improve connectivity across the country,” Neda Director General Arsenio M. Balisacan said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

He noted there are currently 123 other IFPs, which have yet to start construction.

Of these, 27 have been approved for implementation, 8 are awaiting government approval, 52 are in the project preparation phase while 36 are under the preproject preparation phase as of July 2023.

Balisacan said the implementation of the projects will help the government in generating more high-quality jobs.

“By ensuring the efficient implementation of high-impact infrastructure projects, the Marcos administration aims to get the job done, to enhance connectivity, reduce the cost of doing business, promote the creation of high quality jobs and ultimately reduce poverty sustainably to improve the lives of every Filipino,” he added.

Guidelines

The Neda Board also confirmed the revised guidelines for the formulation, prioritization and monitoring of the government’s IFPs.

The guidelines covered infrastructure projects, which are approved by the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) and confirmed by the Neda Board, but are not in the current IFP.

Under the new guidelines, the following three projects will now be included on the list of IFPs: Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway or TPLEX Extension Project, the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-up and the Upgrade Expansion, Operation and Maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport Project in Misamis Oriental.

“These projects will be prioritized in the government’s annual budget preparation and will benefit from the expedited issuance of application permits and licenses in accordance with current legal frameworks,” Balisacan said.

During its latest meeting, the Neda Board also approved the request for change in cost, scope and implementation timeline of the Flood Risk Management Project for Cagayan de Oro River and the P72.5 Official Development Assistance (ODA) grant from China for the procurement of 6 fire trucks to be deployed to Marawi City.