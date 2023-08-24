SEC revokes license of Populus Lending

DAVAO CITY—The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced it revoked with finality the certificate of authority of Populus Lending Corp. for alleged unlawful debt collection practices and issuing threats and public shaming of clients who fail to settle their debts on time.

The SEC also said the lending firm failed to disclose its online lending platform.

In an order dated July 14, the SEC Financing and Lending Companies Division (FinLend) found that Populus Lending “has committed several violations of SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) 18 (series of 2019) on the “Prohibition on Unfair Debt Collection Practices.”

The case stemmed from nine formal complaints and 355 informal complaints filed by former Populus Lending clients from September 2022 to March 2023. They alleged that the company “resorted to using threats, obscene language, false representations, and ‘doxing’—using information about an individual with malicious intent—in their debt collection practices.”

“The complainants cited receiving threatening messages, aggressive comments on their Facebook posts, sending demand messages to people not involved in the loan but are acquainted with the complainants, and threatening to black-list them in all financial institutions;” it added.

MC 18 has “expressly prohibits the use of threats, insults, obscenities, profane language, and any false representations or deceptive means to force any individual to pay their debts. The guidelines also preclude lending and financing companies from contacting people in the borrower’s contact list without their consent, among other conditions.”

The company was also found to have violated SEC MC 19 (series of 2019) requiring financing and lending companies to disclose all of the OLPs they operate to the Commission.

Meanwhile, when the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) implemented the search warrant with the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department, it found out that Populus Lending had been operating through the following platforms: “Pesopop;” “Antwallet;” “Dragonloan;” “Catcash;” “Topeso;” “Takecash;” “Pesohere;” “Weagle;” “Cocopeso;” “Cashin;” “Candycash;” and, “Cashcow” from its Pasig City office.

Data from the SEC Corporate Governance and Finance Department show that Populus Lending only has four registered OLPs with the Commission, namely “Pesopop,” “PesoCow,” “NewCash” and “LuckyLoan.”

“Based on the digital forensic examination conducted onsite on 22 July 2022, particularly the seized devices, and the voluntary statements of the collection agents, [Populus Lending] and its collecting agents were operating and using 13 OLPs, not four OLPs,” the revocation order read.

“Simply put, we find that [Populus Lending] violated the above-cited SEC Circulars and exercised misrepresentation and deceit.”

The Commission previously issued a cease and desist order against Populus Lending on June 26 this year for its unfair debt collection practices.

To date, the SEC has cancelled the licenses of 41 financing/lending companies due to various violations of applicable rules and regulations. A total of 81 OLPs operated by unregistered financing and lending companies have also been ordered to cease and desist their operations for lack of authority to operate as a lending or financing company.

Six other financing and lending companies, with their 26 OLPs, including four owned by Populus Lending, were also ordered to stop their operations for violation of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act.

The SEC, through the Corporate Governance and Finance Department, has likewise revoked the primary registration of a total of 2,084 lending companies to date for non-compliance with Republic Act 9474, or the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007.