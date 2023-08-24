‘Public office is a public trust’ — Bong Go reminds prospective barangay, SK candidates

“Prioritize the welfare of Filipinos at the grassroots level,” was Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s reminder to potential candidates as the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections draws near.

In an interview on Tuesday, August 22, after assisting poor residents and fire victims in Navotas City, Go emphasized the importance of public trust among government officials.

“Unang-una, public office is a public trust. So, kung kayo po ay iluluklok d’yan, ‘wag n’yo pong sayangin ang tiwala na binigay sa inyo ng taumbayan,” said Go.

Go said “Kayo po ang gobyerno diyan sa barangay; kayo po ang mamamahala. Lahat ng problema, lahat ng hinaing, at lahat ng tulong mula sa local government, usually daraan d’yan sa barangay. Kayo po ang nakakakilala kung sino ang mahihirap, sino ang may problema diyan sa barangay.”

“So, malaki po ang inaasahan ng taumbayan sa inyo, sa mga barangay officials, barangay captain, barangay kagawad, SK chairman, SK kagawads,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the interests of the Filipino people, especially those who are most vulnerable, he urged, “Ang pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, kung sakali man pong manalo kayo, unahin n’yo po ang interes ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino at tulungan natin ang mahihirap, ‘yung mga helpless, hopeless nating kababayan.”

“Dahil kayo po ang una nilang lalapitan, kayo po ang pwedeng lapitan ng ating mga kababayan at kayo po ang hihingi ng tulong naman sa mga mayors kung saka-sakali at sa national government natin,” Go said.

“So, magtulungan po tayo. And in fact, during the last two Congresses, ay sinuportahan po natin na ma-extend po ang inyong termino,” he added.

Earlier, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored a Senate bill pushing for the postponement of the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. In his co-sponsorship speech, he emphasized that officials at barangay and SK levels need adequate time and continuity to implement and uphold the plans they have devised for their respective jurisdictions.

“Ngayon, tuloy na po ang eleksyon. Ito po ‘yung, kumbaga, ay performance rating. Sa mga nakaupo, performance rating n’yo ito sa mga nagawa n’yo sa mga barangay. Ibigay po ang todo-todo n’yong pagseserbisyo. Tandaan natin: ang public office is a public trust,” he added.

The 2023 Philippine barangay and SK elections are scheduled to be held on December 4 this year. Among those to be elected in the election are the Punong Barangay, seven members of the Sangguniang Barangay, and the SK chairperson in 41,948 barangays throughout the country.

Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 197 or the Magna Carta for Barangays, recognizing the critical role of barangay officials in delivering services from the government. He shared his understanding of their work, having worked with former president Rodrigo Duterte for a long time.

He described the daily struggles of barangay officials, handling everything from deaths, patients, disputes, and all problems within their jurisdiction. He emphasized their role as frontliners, especially in the campaign against illegal drugs, crime, and corruption. However, he also acknowledged the limitations when it comes to the benefits due to them.

If enacted into law, SB 197 will provide salaries, not just honoraria, and other benefits similar to regular government employees. It will remove the limitation on the number of tanods and allow barangays to add more according to their actual needs.

It will also automatically allocate their share of national taxes, including funds for the maintenance of barangay roads and bridges, and increase their share from real property tax, other tax collections, and natural resources.

Image credits: Senate PRIB





