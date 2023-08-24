On-site or work-from-home? It’s for customers, workers to decide

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said the current “on the ground reality” of the industry workforce points to a gradual return towards working in the office as this has been the demand of global customers.

“I estimate that to be along the range of 70-30. 70 in the office, 30 on hybrid mode,” IBPAP President Jack Madrid said in a televised interview on Wednesday.

According to the IBPAP head, the number is dependent on the “vertical” of the IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector. This means, he said, it depends on the customers but it also depends on the voice of the employees.

“So we need to strike a balance. But that exact ratio will be different. There is no one-size-fits-all,” Madrid added, as he pointed out that the “dynamics of the economy,” which he said has changed because of the pandemic.

With this, he said, “We are still finding that optimal ratio between the need to work from anywhere as well as the need to return to office.”

But, he added, “I believe that businesses should be left to run the businesses as they see fit. And they will have to consider the needs of both employees as well as their customers.”

During the pandemic, Madrid highlighted that the industry provided 255,000 additional jobs to Filipinos. He said, “This happened only because we allowed work flexibility.”

But the IBPAP head clarified that heeding the call of employees for a flexible work arrangement does not mean 100 percent work-from-home. Because, he said, “We also need to consider the needs of the customers. At the end of the day, they are paying for the services and I think they have a say in where their services are to be performed.”

In fact, Madrid explained that as the property sector continues to monitor the growth of the IT-BPM industry, one trend that the industry is seeing is trying to attract people back to the offices is a “flight to quality.”

“I think this is important, the quality of work space is an important factor for our employees and I think our investors and locators are addressing them. We are seeing a much-improved work environment. We are seeing most open space, more collaborative space, more room for training, and better facilities overall to improve the quality of the work environment,” the IBPAP head said.

“This is a global trend but we are seeing it here not just in Manila but in all the emerging cities and provinces that I have visited in the past month. This is good news for the workforce but it’s also something that the property sector has been able to address by improving the quality of office space,” Madrid noted.

Meanwhile, in a separate televised interview also on Wednesday, Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Lead for Jobs Jose Maria A. Concepcion III emphasized that while he is not pushing that the country reject the work-from-home setup, increased mobility will lead to more spending and economic activity.

Concepcion underscored that the country “needs the momentum” as the gross domestic product (GDP) expanded to 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023, the slowest in two years.

“The more mobility you have, the more spending, when you go to a country and you see there’s a lot of people moving…. traffic all of that, that means there’s a lot of economic activity but if the streets are empty, it means that the economy is not moving,” Concepcion said.

“To me, the sign of economic boom is when everybody is just busy doing many things. Of course we have traffic. I mean there is traffic all over the world,” he added.