Obiena on track in worlds

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA breezed through the men’s pole vault qualifiers on Wednesday in the world athletics championships to find himself joining 11 worthy opponents in Saturday’s final in Budapest.

The 27-year-old Obiena, who clinched bronze in last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon, cleared the final qualifying height of 5.75 meters on his second attempt at the National Athletics Centre in Hungary’s capital.

Olympic and world champion Swede Armand Duplantis, the favorite, also cleared 5.75m along with American silver medalist Christopher Nilsen and Australian Kurtis Marschall to reach an all-star final.

Three other Asian pole vaulters—China’s Bokai Huang and Jie Yao and Turkey’s Ersu Sasma are also vying on Saturday.

Obiena made 5.70 meters in his first attempt which was a good sign, according to his personal adviser Jim Lafferty.

“I told him I was so proud of him,” Lafferty told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “Let’s face it. The goal of qualifying is just to make the final with minimal effort so you preserve yourself for the final. EJ was the most efficient vaulter.”

“He took only two vaults and finished first! That’s amazing,” he added.

“His understanding of how his competition was looking, and coupling this with smart use of passes, enabled him to brilliantly navigate the preliminaries with minimal exertion,” Lafferty added.

Duplantis has a season best 6.22m, a world record, while Obiena cleared 6m in July. Nilsen, on the other hand, leapt no higher than 5.92 meters this year.

“He is well placed for the final. Some of the bigger names had off days and didn’t advance,” Lafferty said. “EJ is well rested. It’s a good situation to be in.”