No cartel? BOC padlocks Bulacan warehouse storing ₧505M worth of imported rice stocks

Amid the swirling rice cartel issue, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has found huge bulk of suspected smuggled imported rice from various warehouses in Bulacan on Thursday.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio led the inspection of warehouses of Great Harvest Rice Mill Warehouse, San Pedro Warehouse and FS Rice Mill Warehouse in the province.

These are located inside the Intercity Industrial Complex in San Juan, Balagtas, Bulacan, and were found to contain about 202,000 sacks of imported rice grains from Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture (DA) briefed the House agriculture panel about the need to import rice to augment existing stocks in preparation for El Niño—a policy that drew criticisms from some lawmakers who asked why the Philippines would not focus instead on improving domestic production of the staple.

Meanwhile, an official of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) said it is difficult to prove the existence of a rice cartel in the country.

“It is difficult to say that there is a cartel with the number of players and layers of the rice industry,” Jayson Cainglet, executive director of Sinag said on Thursday.

Earlier, DA Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio Sebastian said during the House hearing that “I don’t believe [that] there is a rice cartel [in the country].”

Baring additional details on the operation, Customs chief Rubio said, “I have ordered the owners of these warehouses to present the necessary documents that will support its rice importation, as well as the amount of rice they have been keeping in these warehouses.”

“Smuggling agricultural products, in particular rice, as this is a staple food in every Filipino home, poses a grave threat to our economy. It creates a ripple effect that impacts the core of our agricultural sector—our farmers,” Rubio pointed out.

For his part, Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy underscored the role of the BOC to get into the bottom of hoarding issues that drive up the cost of rice in the market.

“If proven true, hoarding such a huge amount of rice grain will have legal consequences. There is no space in our fight against smuggling and hoarding for these kinds of operations. Together with key agencies, our commitment remains steadfast—it is time to put an end to the crippling impact of smuggling,” he said.

Moreover, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso said the BOC coordinated with the Philippine National Police in Balagtas, and the local government of Brgy. San Juan to implement the Letter of Authority (LOA) signed by Rubio.

“Only after the LOA was acknowledged by the warehouse representatives did the team proceed to inspect the storage, where they found hundreds of thousands of sacks of rice grain we suspect to be lacking the necessary importation documents,” he said.

“[In line] with our protocol, the team padlocked and sealed the warehouse temporarily and proceeded with the inventory of the found goods,” Enciso added.