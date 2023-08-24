Judiciary asks for return of P6.7B from P14.1B cut from its budget

THE judiciary on Wednesday sought the reconsideration of P6.7 billion out of the P14.12-billion funds slashed from its P71.91-billion proposed budget for 2024.

At a budget briefing conducted by the Senate Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, Court Administrator Raul Villanueva told the committee that bulk of the excluded budget was supposed to be allotted for the Supreme Court and the lower courts, amounting to P12.20 billion.

“Out of this P14.12 billion, we are asking for reconsideration of the total amount of P6.7 billion or about 48 percent out of the total excluded budget for 2024,” Court Administrator Raul Villanueva told the committee.

Out of the P6.7 billion being sought for reconsideration, P4.77 billion will be allotted for reclassification of positions in the lower courts, hazard pay for lower court judges, creation of new positions in the Office of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices, filling of positions in 46 salas of family courts and creation of new positions in the Judiciary Integrity Board .

As of June 30, 2023, a total of 9,804 positions in the lower courts remain unfilled.

The Court Administrator noted that out of the P57.79 billion allotted for the judiciary under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), no fund was set aside for the hazard pay of lower court judges.

“Likewise, we’re asking for funding for the hazard pay for our lower court judges. For the past several years such item has been budgeted, but unfortunately for 2024 no amount was included,” Villanueva said.

The judiciary is seeking P221.8 million for lower court judges’ hazard pay.

Villanueva also said P1.19 billion of the P6.7 billion will go to the Court of Appeals (CA) to pay for employees salaries, various allowances, incentives, bonuses, cash gifts, filling-up of positions and other benefits; P448 million will go to Sandiganbayan for the creation of new positions, personnel benefits, upgrading and reclassification of positions, hazard pay and Philhealth contributions; P287.87 million will go to the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) for filling , reclassification and creation of positions and other benefits.

He said the additional budget is needed by the judiciary for the fulfillment of Republic Act 11691, the law creating the Judiciary Marshals Office (JMO).

Villanueva said under the National Expenditure Program (NEP), the DBM allocated only P50 million for the JMO.

Villanueva said around P200 million may be needed to establish the JMO and hire more than 1,000 employees to discharge its mandate.

“We don’t have the exact figure but may we ask for an increase of P200 million instead of P50 million,” he said.

At present, Villanueva said they are still finalizing the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the marshals’ law for the structure of the Office to be created and its personnel.