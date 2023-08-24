DOTr chief seeks private sector support for transit-oriented development infrastructure

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is asking the private sector for financial support for the successful implementation of transit-oriented development infrastructure.

Among others, the agency said Thursday that it is putting up a walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use areas within the country’s railway systems and other public transport hubs.

“These projects require massive funding. We have turned to the private sector for investment collaboration. On many occasions, the keen interest displayed by private investors to our projects manifest their financial viability while remaining primarily public service initiatives,” said DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The transport chief explained that by capitalizing on transit-oriented development infrastructure, Filipinos would break the cycle of car dependency and patronize public transportation to alleviate traffic in the metropolis and other high-density areas.

“We aim to break Filipinos’ dependence on private cars for mobility. We are pushing this multi-sectoral approach to urban development through our transport projects,” the transport chief stressed.

While the transit-oriented development infrastructure will create walkable and efficient transportation, the concept will also reduce high-energy consumption. “We have to subscribe to this concept of creating walkable communities that reduce the need for driving and high-energy consumption. By aligning our projects to the transit-oriented development principle, we aspire to make a positive change to the lives of Filipinos through our transport projects,” Bautista said in a statement.