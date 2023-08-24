DOJ probes Filipino-Indian family squabble over ₧1B worth of estate property, business interests

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday started its probe into the family dispute of a Filipino-Indian family involving more than P1 billion worth of estate properties and business interests.

The DOJ’s preliminary investigation stemmed from the complaint filed by Amith Prem Chandiramani against his controversial and high-profile brother-businessman Rajiv Chandiramani, their mother Pushpa Chandiramani and five others for multiple counts of falsification of public documents.

In an interview, lawyer Edmundo Magpantay said Rajiv, her mom and the other respondents did not show up during the start of the preliminary investigation but their counsel asked they be given until September 1 to file their counter-affidavit to the complaint.

Magpantay said the case involves the disposition of several properties worth over P1 billion which were left behind by patriarch Prem Chandiramani following his death in 2011.

“There was a deed of sale signed by the father who died in 2011, and it was signed in 2018. The property was sold to another entity then mortgaged to several banks. There are several documents appearing that were falsified and according to my client it was his brother respondent Rajiv who falsified all the documents because according to the law, the one who used the document is the one considered to be the forger of the document. So that’s why we filed a case against him before the DOJ,” Magpantay said.

In his complaint, which fall under Paragraph 1 of Article 172, in relation to Article 171, of the Revised Penal Code, Amith claimed that the respondents connived with each other and through “deceit and machination” succeeded in depriving him of his inheritance from their father Prem, amounting to billions of pesos in the form of real estate properties and business interests.

Also named as respondents were Janet Cardinal, Maria Anita Turqueza, Rommel Olaybar, Christina Gutierrez and Angelito Manuel.

Amith earlier this year lodged a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which was subsequently referred the complaint before the DOJ for preliminary investigation.

The suspects, according to Amith, conspired with one another on various occasions, in effecting the illegal transfer to Rajiv of several properties that were lawfully willed to him by their father Prem, before he passed away on December 26, 2011.

Amith said he was shocked upon learning about that the illegal transfer and eventual sale of the properties started sometime in 2018 or seven years after his father’s death.

Among the properties that he claimed were illegally taken from him by Rajiv and his cohorts were a prime 1,559-square-meter lot in Cubao, Quezon City with Transfer Certificate of Title No.46459.

He claimed that by virtue of a Deed of Absolute Sale that was notarized on December 11, 2018, “the abovementioned property was allegedly sold by my [deceased] father for P85.745 million to Royal Brothers Realty & Development which was owned by Rajiv.”

Using the same falsified documents, Rajiv allegedly succeeded in mortgaging the property while using the name of their dead father to the Land Bank of the Philippines. Amith revealed that another 660-square-meter property in Cubao, Quezon City was also fraudulently taken from him by Rajiv after “his father allegedly sold it to MyView Philippines Inc. for P32.5 million on November 19,2019.”

In his complaint, Amith pointed out that he was the rightful owner of a 438-square- meter and another 437-square-meter parcels of land both located in Makati City but were also taken from him by his brother Rajiv and were mortgaged for P16 million and P30 million respectively on separate occasions two years ago.

The Chandiramani brothers are also reportedly embroiled in a legal battle over the ownership of a property in Malibu but his lawyer said the case pending before the DOJ does not cover the said property.

“That is not the subject of the complaint we filed before the DOJ because that property is covered by a different title but that would be part of the estate of the late father, but that is not the subject of the complaint,” Magpantay said.