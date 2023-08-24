DBM allots ₧80.6 billion for BARMM development

The national government (NG) is allocating about P80.6 billion next year for the development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the budget allocation is an affirmation of the Marcos administration’s “unwavering pledge” to support the “enduring” peace and development in BARMM.

“We would always say that our Agenda for Prosperity aims for a promising future for the country where no Filipino is left behind. And by all, we mean all Filipinos, including Muslim Filipinos,” Pangandaman said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is our hope that through this allocated budget, we will be able to continue to build on what we have accomplished,” she emphasized.

The DBM outlined that the proposed budget for BARMM includes the region’s Annual Block Grant of P70.5 billion and P5 billion Special Development Fund.

Part of the BARMM’s funding is also its share in national taxes, fees and charges amounting to P5.1 billion pursuant to Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM, according to the DBM.

The DBM said a P5.3 billion funding is earmarked for BARMM’s PAMANA program that seeks to develop infrastructure in various conflict-affected and conflict-vulnerable areas in the region.

“The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity [OPAPRU] is expected to oversee the successful execution of this program,” it said.

The DBM said out of the P5.3 billion PAMANA fund, about P4.21 billion would be used for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, while P569 million will bankroll the development of efficient water supply systems.

Furthermore, P176 million is allocated for the establishment of secure evacuation centers, and P35 million for the construction of fishports, according to the agency.

“An additional P10 million has been allocated for the creation and maintenance of effective flood control systems,” it said.

Part of BARMM’s 2024 proposed budget is a P5-million fund for the “professional requirements” of the region.

“These include applications for the primary registration of [Professional Regulations Commission] licenses, renewals, registrations for professional examinations, requests for certifications and authentications, and administration of examinations,” the DBM said.

Lastly, the DBM said the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Program has a P1 billion budget to sustain the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi City.

“This strategic initiative enables the Marawi Compensation Board to deliver tax-exempt compensation to all eligible claimants who have suffered property and personal possession damage as a result of the 2017 Marawi Siege,” it added.