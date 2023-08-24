Coffee Project brews up delight in Laoag and Subic

Coffee Project, renowned as the Philippines’ “Most Instagrammable Cafe,” opens new branches in Laoag and Subic, inviting coffee enthusiasts and foodies to embark on a remarkable journey of flavors with its enchanting blend of delectable coffee concoctions, refreshing juices, and hearty meals.

Coffee Project is not just a café; it is an artful blend of exquisite taste and captivating ambiance. The pursuit of excellence has led Coffee Project to traverse Northward. Breaking ground on this exciting chapter recently, Coffee Project proudly inaugurates its 61st and 62nd branch in Laoag and Subic, respectively.

Strategically located near the Laoag International Airport, Coffee Project Laoag beckons travelers and locals alike, offering a transient haven amid the charming landscapes of Ilocos Norte. Nestled within the upcoming architectural marvel, Vista Estates Bramasole, Coffee Project Laoag seamlessly harmoniously blend contemporary lifestyles with the timeless beauty of the past, complementing the thriving community of Camella Laoag.

Coffee Project Laoag harmoniously marries history and modernity, boasting rustic brick walls and an interior design that echoes the city’s heritage structures. The café is destined to be part of every traveler’s journey, alongside iconic landmarks like the Malacañang of the North and the ethereal Paoay sand dunes.

Meanwhile, Coffee Project’s latest gem in Subic, unveils a refreshing escape. Coffee Project Subic infuses the serenity of the ocean into its interior aesthetics while maintaining its signature blend of literary delights, blooming flowers, and tastefully curated décor.

Elevating the concept of Instagrammable spaces, Coffee Project Subic promises to amaze and captivate loyal patrons once again. Located along the National Road in Brgy. Aningway, Subic, amidst the thriving developments of Camella Subic and Vista Estates Montessa, the café stands as a hub for families and communities to savor delectable delights and unwind.

Beyond these milestones, Coffee Project sets its sights on the vibrant heritage city of Vigan, Ilocos Sur. Soon to grace this iconic destination, Coffee Project Vigan will take its place adjacent to the master-planned community of Camella Bantay and Vista Estates Querencia.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Coffee Project by visiting their official website, www.coffeeproject.com.ph, and joining the vibrant community on social media via @coffeeprojectphofficial. ###