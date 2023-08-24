Chot, Gilas: stop Kat!

AND the battle finally begins in Bocaue where the men’s national basketball team takes on the Dominican Republic on Day 1 of the FIBA World Cup.

It’s nowhere near being an easy task for Gilas Pilipinas to hurdle its first assignment in Group A, needing an all important victory to gain momentum in the tournament that gathers the best basketball-playing countries—16 in the Philippine and eight each in Okinawa and Jakarta.

For one, Karl Anthony Towns, or KAT, a certified National Basketball Association All-Star, leads the Dominicanos’ charge in the 8 p.m. game at the 50,000-seat Philippine Arena that host Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) wanted to be filled to the rafters.

Ask Gilas head coach Chot Reyes what is needed to stop the Dominican Republic. Or only KAT himself.

“It takes a village to stop Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic,” said Reyes, referring to what Filipinos fondly say when facing a hard-to-beat opponent “dalhin ang buong barangay.”

“I don’t think it’s physically possible for any single person in our team to stop him one on one,” Reyes told reporters in a news conference Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“[But] it’s not a one-man team that we are playing tomorrow. But the initial job will be falling to the frontline so that is how important they are,” Reyes said.

Gilas big men 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu, and 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar will have that tough task challenging Towns.

Towns is huge, agile and skilled at 7 feet. He’s playing in a FIBA tournament for the first time after 10 years for his home country. He last played for the Dominican Republic in the 2013 FIBA Americas juniors.

But Towns has been wreaking havoc in the NBA with averages of 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season.

Besides Towns, Lester Quiñones of the Golden State Warriors is another head ache for Gilas, which will also have its hands full against the Dominican Republic big men 6-foot-11 Eloy Vargas and 6-foot-10 Angel Delgado.

Reyes, however, has cooked up his own brand of play he said is specifically designed for the Dominicanos—a strategy built around Jordan Clarkson, himself an NBA star playing out of the Utah Jazz.

“The players are in high spirits and ready. Hopefully with the help of the home crowd, with the help of the sixth man, hopefully we can compete with this very, very tough opponent,” Reyes said.

The 6-foot-5 Clarkson, who averaged 20.8 points in the NBA last season and 25 points in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers last year, will be the center of the team’s offense.

Team captain Japeth Aguilar, a veteran of the 2014 World Cup in Spain, knows what lies ahead.

“The World Cup is bigger than ourselves,” Aguilar said. “We have to give our best.”

CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Kiefer Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, Dwight Ramos, Roger Pogoy and Scottie Thompson complete the Gilas side.

Dominican Republic coach Nestor Garcia, meanwhile, said they need to concentrate on the game and avoid distraction from the fans.

“There will be many people in the game. In this country, they love basketball and they support the team but we’re focused,” Garcia said. “We know Filipinos are also good shooters.”

The Philippines and the Dominican Republic met in July 2021 in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Tokyo in Belgrade with the Dominicanos, who played without Towns, winning, 94-67.

Opening hostilities at the Philippine Arena is the Angola-Italy game at 4 p.m.

Also playing Friday are Mexico against Montenegro and Egypt against Lithuania in Group D action at the Mall of Asia Arena, while in co-host Okinawa, it will be Finland vs Australia, Germany vs Japan in Group E and in Jakarta, the matches are Latvia vs Lebanon and Canada vs France in Group H.