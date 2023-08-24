CCAP okay with BSP’s credit card cap ruling

THE Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to maintain the interest rate ceiling on credit cards was the right call.

Last Tuesday, the Monetary Board decided to retain the existing ceilings on credit card transactions. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/23/bsp-seeks-balance-between-credit-card-users-businesses/)

The CCAP said maintaining interest rates can help both cardholders and credit card issuers who are still recovering from the pandemic.

“We support the BSP’s intention to strike a balance between the interest of cardholders or financial consumers and credit card issuers who are both just starting to recover from the contraction brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic in the previous years,” CCAP executive director Alex Ilagan said.

The umbrella organization of 17 credit card issuers added that it has been working with the BSP in assessing the interest rate ceilings.

Based on Circular 1165, the maximum interest rate or finance charge on the unpaid outstanding credit card balance of a cardholder remains at 3 percent per month or 36 percent per year.

The BSP also said the monthly add-on rates that credit card issuers can charge on installment loans is maintained at a maximum rate of 1 percent while the maximum processing fee on the availment of credit card cash advances stays at P200 per transaction.

The ceilings on credit card transactions are subject to review following a six-month period.

“CCAP is involved in doing a holistic review based on key drivers and appreciate this collaboration with the BSP,” Ilagan added.

Based on the latest BSP data, credit card receivables posted double-digit growth of 29 percent year-on-year as of May 2023. This was higher than the 17.1 percent registered in the same period last year.

BSP said this was on the back of firm demand for credit cards as evidenced by 34.6 percent growth in credit card billings as of the end of March 2023, compared to the 28.5 percent growth in the previous year.

Based on CCAP’s quarterly survey of its members comprising the 17 major credit card issuers in the country, there are a total of 11.8 million credit cards issued in the Philippines as of the first quarter of 2023, the CCAP said last month.