BTr fully rejects bids for 20-year T-bonds

THE national government fully rejected bids for its reissued 20-year treasury bonds on Wednesday, the first time in nine months, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The Auction Committee rejected bids for the debt papers that would have raised P30 billion for the national government. Had the committee accepted the bids, the average rate for the reissued T-bonds would have reached 6.927 percent.

However, the Auction Committee showed at the start of the auction that 15-year tenor rates in the secondary market fetched an average interest rate of 6.627 percent.

“With a remaining term of 15 years and 5 months, the average rate for the reissued T-bonds reached 6.927 percent had it been awarded, with P35.3 billion in total tenders,” the BTr said. With the full rejection of the Auction Committee on Wednesday, the BTr said the total outstanding volume for the series still stands at P83.8 billion.

The last time the Auction Committee fully rejected offers for treasury bonds was in November 2022 while the last time it rejected bids for bonds with tenors of above 10 years was in September 2022.

Based on BTr data, offers were rejected in November 2022 for the three-year T-bond coupon, which could have reached a coupon rate of 8 percent had it been awarded.

In September 2022, the Auction Committee decided to fully reject bids for the reissued bonds with a remaining term of 16 years and 4 months. BTr said the average rate for the reissued T-bonds reached 7.565 percent, with P50 billion in total tenders.

TDF auction

MEANWHILE, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it raised P280 billion from the auction of Term Deposit Facility (TDF).

The BSP fully awarded the P160-billion offering in the 7-day tenor from P179.347 billion in bids and accepted P120 billion from P139.249 billion in bids in the 14-day tenor.

The weighted average interest rates (WAIR) for the 7-day and 14-day tenors saw mixed trends from the previous week.

The WAIR for the 7-day TDF slightly declined by 0.2071 basis points (bps) to 6.5936 percent, while that for the 14-day TDF rose marginally by 0.0136 bps to 6.6000 percent.

The range of yields accepted in the 7-day and 14-day tenors narrowed to 6.578-6.6 percent and 6.578-6.61 percent, respectively.

“Looking ahead, the BSP’s monetary operations will continue to be guided by its assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and market developments,” BSP deputy governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said.

The BSP saw reduced TDF volume offerings to P280 billion. This is for the allocation between the 7-day and 14-day tenor recalibrated to P160 billion from P170 billion and P120 billion from P130 billion, respectively.

The BSP also said both tenors were oversubscribed, with the respective bid-to-cover ratios for the 7-day and 14-day tenors at 1.121 times and 1.160 times.

The BSP said total tenders received amounted to P318.596 billion, well within its expected range.

