World Cup merchandise also out at Duty Free, malls in Metro Manila

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise are now available both online and at Duty Free Philippines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1, 2, and 3 and other outlets in Metro Manila.

Fans can buy official merchandise at Toby’s Sports at the SM Mall of Asia and BGC High Street and SM North EDSA and Gateway Mall.

On game days, there will also be four Fan Shops at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia Arena, as well as at the Philippine Arena.

Fan Shops are powered by Smart, the master licensee for the Philippines. Official merchandise will also be for sale at the official hotels Conrad Manila and Grand Hyatt Manila.

The expanded availability aims to enhance convenience for fans to enable them to easier access and purchase quality merchandise that will enable them to show their support and, at the same time, serve as a tangible keepsake for the historic event.

The merchandise celebrates shared enthusiasm for the event and encourage fans—whatever country they’re from—to proudly wear their hearts (“puso”) not only on their sleeves, but also on their shirts, caps, accessories and other gear.

All items were meticulously designed with careful attention to detail and were ensured to cater to fans of all ages.

The dedication to quality guarantees that fans not only look good, but also experience comfort while passionately cheering for their teams.

To view and purchase official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise online, visit https://store- philippines.worldcup.basketball.

Once that’s done, fans can literally wear their “puso” on their sleeves by availing themselves of tickets for Smart Araneta Coliseum games at ticketnet.com.ph and Mall of Asia Arena games at smtickets.com.