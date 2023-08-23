‘Toyota investments help boost PHL growth’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is hopeful that Toyota Motors Philippines Corp. (TMP) will continue to support the local auto industry and help in the country’s economic transformation.

In his speech during his visit to the TMP Manufacturing Plant at the Toyota Special Economic Zone in Santa Rosa City, Laguna, Marcos lauded the contribution of Toyota to the country’s economic progress through job creation in the last three decades.

“We have to recognize the help that it has given — that this plant such as this has given us and our people,” he said.

“And now especially in these difficult times, these are the partnerships that we think—that I am certain will be of benefit not only to the Philippines but also to Toyota and even for our partners in Japan,” he added.

Since 2000, TMP and the Toyota Group have cumulatively invested P73.7 billion in the Philippines and paid P448 billion in taxes.

On Tuesday, the Chief Executive personally received 35 vehicles donated by TMP to the Office of the President (OP).

The donated units included 10 units of Hiace Ambulance 3.0 M/T-ZD-24 as well as five units each of Lite Ace 1.5L Pickup MT-VB-3, Innova 2.8J M/T-DM-6, Vios 1.3 XLE CVT-EK-29, and Lite Ace 1.5L Cargo MT-V2-5.

The OP also received three units of Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT 2T PC-BC- 2 and two units of Coaster, customized for the Lab For All program of the Office of the First Lady.

The keys for the said units were turned over to Marcos by Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda.

TMP is still the market leader in the Philippines based on the latest data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

The company led sales in January to July with 110,158 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. with 43,831 units, and Ford Motor Company Phils. Inc. with 16,611 units.