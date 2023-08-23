Superb blocking lifts Lady Tamaraws past Lady Altas in V-League

FAR Eastern University (FEU) flexed its muscle on defense to offset its offensive miscues and beat University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 28-26, 17-25, 25-17, 25-13, for its straight victory in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Wednesday.

The Lady Tamaraws came through with 19 blocks with Chenie Tagaod, Mitzi Panangin and Jazlyn Ellarina combining for 10.

Tagaod also flourished in attack with 12 kills for a 16-point output while Panangin produced eight kills for a 12-point showing.

Ellarina, a former National Unievrsity mainstay, finished with nine points, including two blocks.

“We were able to test the team’s chemistry because we shuffled our players,” said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia, whose wards fell to 39 errors. “The good thing is the players became a unit.”

The victory was a big follow up to the Lady Tamaraws’ straight-set win over the Mapua Lady Cardinals last week.

Mary Rose Dapol scored 12 points while Tracy Andal put up an 18-excellent dig performance for the Lady Altas, who slipped to 1-1 after trouncing the San Sebastian Lady Stags last Friday.