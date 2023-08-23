Smart Araneta Coliseum ready for FIBA Basketball world Cup 2023

THE Smart Araneta Coliseum expects a full house as it hosts the World Cup’s preliminary round of basketball matches for Groups A and B starting Saturday.

Gilas Pilipinas will face the Dominican Republic Angola and Italy in Group A, while China, Puerto Rico, South Sudan and Serbia will battle it out in Group B.

The iconic coliseum underwent upgrades and improvements to give FIBA players and live audiences an experience like no other at the historic entertainment venue.

Audience seats have been refurbished and additional snack booths will open to serve the spectators.

Besides the Green and Red Gates, the new coliseum entrance at the upper ground floor of the New Gateway Mall 2 will also be open to accommodate the expected crowd.

For the FIBA players, dugout rooms were renovated for more convenience and comfort.

The court’s basketball flooring, backboard, rims and shot clock have been replaced in time for the global basketball event.

Also, the coliseum now features a new and bigger LED scoreboard cube to give a larger-than-life view of on-court action and updates.

A dedicated media working area is also allocated near the coliseum’s Red Gate to accommodate local and foreign journalists who will cover the highly-anticipated sports event.

The Araneta Group management is in constant coordination with Quezon City and the FIBA Local Organizing Committee for the smooth conduct of the games.

“Hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a momentous highlight for us and for the country this 2023,” Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom Inc. (entertainment arm of Araneta Group), said. “We are making all the necessary adjustments and improvements to make this once-in-a-lifetime event memorable for all players and audiences at the City of Firsts.”

This is the second time that the Big Dome will host the FIBA World Cup. The original mecca of sports and entertainment in the Philippines was the venue of the 1978 semifinal games, and the championship game where Yugoslavia prevailed over then defending champ Soviet Union.

Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph.