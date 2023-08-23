OSG creates panel to study PHL options after arbitral win on WPS row

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) said on Wednesday it has created a panel to study the Philippines’s legal options over its arbitral victory in the West Philippine Sea against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra made this statement during the hearing on the Department of Justice’s 2024 budget at the House of Representatives after Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez asked about the country’s options with regard to its seven-year-old arbitral victory.

The panel was created two weeks ago following China’s continued aggression in disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea.

“I already constituted a special team of high-caliber solicitors who have extensive training in international law, international public law, and arbitration to study the legal options that the Philippine government may take in connection with the victory that we secured in 2016 from the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) against our neighbor,” Guevarra said.

“Of course, we are very much aware of the proposal to bring the matter to the UN General Assembly, which is a very political forum, and also a similar proposal to have a second round of arbitration with the Permanent Court of Arbitration,” he said.

“But these are matters that have to be studied very carefully by the Office of the Solicitor General as counsel for the republic because they may have very, very serious and important implications, so right now we are in the midst of this study,” he added.

This PCA ruling, issued on July 12, 2016, upheld the Philippines’s legal rights over the WPS as part of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), as the arbitral tribunal invalidated China’s claim that its map with a nine-dash line supposedly covered almost all of the South China Sea (SCS).

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) is an international agreement, which both the Philippines and China ratified, that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

Meanwhile, Rep. Rodriguez proposed a P10-million budget for this recently created panel.

According to Guevarra, they would welcome special funding from Congress for this study.