Manila, New Delhi reaffirm vow for rules-based order

The Philippines and India have reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific Region.

This took place following the courtesy call of India Ambassador to the Philippines, Shambhu Santha Kumaran, to Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. last August 17.

“During the call, Secretary Teodoro and Ambassador Kumaran reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order and strengthening relations with like-minded countries in the region,” DND spokesperson Arsenio “Popong” Andolong said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

In the meeting, Kumaran also said that India recognizes the Philippines’ emerging role in shaping the regional security architecture in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Ambassador further conveyed India’s support for Asean centrality and all Asean platforms, particularly the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting [ADMM] and ADMM-Plus,” the DND spokesperson noted.

Both officials agreed to elevate the level of their dialogue mechanisms in view of increasing and deepening defense and military engagements.

“Secretary Teodoro reiterated the invitation to meet with India’s Minister of Defence, which may also be conducted through virtual means,” Andolong pointed out.

Also, Kumnaran encouraged strengthening cooperation on counter-terrorism, cyber security, maritime security, and other specialized training programs that could enhance capabilities of the military establishments of the two nations in addressing common defense and security challenges.

“On acquisition and defense industry cooperation, Secretary Teodoro highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration among defense industries of both countries as the Philippines is currently in the phase of developing a credible defense posture,” Andolong said.

Kumaran welcomed this initiative and further conveyed India’s willingness to support, through line of funding or credits, the development of the Philippines’s defense infrastructure, including extensive maintenance support for various projects and transfer of technology.

“Ambassador Kumaran also reassured the timely delivery of the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System [SBASM], which is being procured by the Philippines from BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd under the Horizon 2 of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] Modernization Program,” Andolong noted.

DND saddened by Ople’s passing

As this developed, Teodoro expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 61.

“On behalf of the men and women of the DND, as well as my family, I convey my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, colleagues, friends and constituents of my beloved friend, Secretary Susan “Toots” Vasquez Ople, who passed away today, August 22, 2023,” he added.

Teodoro also said Ople’s appointment as the very first secretary of the DMW was a huge blessing to the nation.

“Her reputation of unblemished integrity, impassioned service for the country, and genuine affection for our fellow Filipinos, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable members of the migrant sector, was beyond reproach,” he added.

“We witnessed how Secretary Ople utilized her energy and intellect to tirelessly protect and advance the interests of our ‘modern heroes,’ the overseas Filipino workers,” Teodoro said.

The DND chief said Ople’s demise leaves a profound sense of loss and a huge vacuum in public service that is tough to fill.

“In honor of her service that was marked by genuine passion and total dedication, the DND vows to continue assisting the DMW vigorously, not only in repatriation efforts, but in all other ways we can be of service, when the need arises,” Teodoro noted.