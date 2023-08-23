Makati mayor slams Taguig’s ‘last-minute’ attempt to foil school supplies distribution in ‘embo’ areas

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay on Wednesday slammed the Taguig City government for its alleged “last minute attempt” to block the distribution of school supplies in the disputed Enlisted Men’s Barrio or “embo” barangays, despite previous approval by the Department of Education (DepEd).

In her Facebook post, Binay accused Taguig of “not playing fair” when it comes to the distribution of school supplies in the 14 public schools.

Unlike Taguig, Binay said Makati was able to secure a “written authority” from the DepEd to proceed with the distribution of school supplies for the 45,000 learners in the 10 barangays affected by the Supreme Court (SC) decision.

“Namigay nga kayo ng walang written authority, wala kayong narinig sa amin. Pinapasok kayo sa loob ng eskwelahan at namigay ng inyong mga gamit ng walang problema,” Binay said.

The Makati mayor was referring to the distribution of school packages of Taguig on Tuesday to the students of Taguig, including those from the 10 “embo” barangays.

“Ngayon may last minute attempt pa kayong ipatigil ang distribution. Akala ko ba kapakanan ng mga bata ang importante? Binay added. She, however, did not expound on how Taguig tried to stop the planned distribution.

On Wednesday, Binay thanked Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte for approving her request to proceed with the distribution of free school supplies to over 45,000 students of 14 public elementary and high schools located in the 10 barangays.

“On behalf of the city government and all the intended beneficiaries in the 14 public schools, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte. We are thankful that she has the best interest of the students at heart in making a prudent and just decision,” Binay said.

“It is such a relief for the city government of Makati, but most especially for the thousands of affected students and their parents who have been anxiously waiting and hoping for the favorable resolution of the impasse with Taguig on this issue. Finally, we will be able to carry out this annual tradition and ensure that the students will be ready on school opening,” the mayor said.

In a letter to Binay dated August 22, 2023, DepEd Undersecretary Michael Wesley Poa officially conveyed the department’s approval of her request, which includes the use of school facilities in the distribution of the supplies.

Earlier, the mayor wrote the DepEd chief to request for permission to distribute various school supplies in the 14 public schools in order to alleviate the financial burden on parents who would otherwise have to purchase new school supplies.

With the permission of the DepEd, the mayor conducted the distribution immediately so that the students will have the school supplies they need when classes begin on August 29.

Under the expanded Project FREE (Free Relevant and Excellent Education) of Makati, public school students from kinder to senior high school, including Special Education students in elementary and high school, receive school uniforms and supplies from the city.

Students in all levels will each receive school uniforms and PE T-shirt and jogging pants. School bags, caps and dengue kits will also be given to Kinder pupils. Elementary students will also each receive a pair of black leather shoes, three pairs of white socks, Randoseru bags (Grades 1 and 4), dengue kits, and school supplies consisting of 10 pieces of notebooks, five sets intermediate pads, and five pieces each of ballpen and pencil.

Junior and senior high school students will also receive black shoes and socks, and the same school supplies package given to elementary students, with a Math Graphing notebook added. Grades 11 and 12 students will also get a jacket with hoodie.

For Special Education (SPED) students in elementary and high school, the city will provide school supplies package, school uniforms, leather shoes and three pairs of socks, and anti-dengue kits for elementary SPED.

The 14 public schools in District 2 consist of Fort Bonifacio Elementary School, Cembo Elementary School, South Cembo Elementary School, Pitogo Elementary School, East Rembo Elementary School, Rizal Elementary School, Comembo Elementary School, West Rembo Elementary School, Pembo Elementary School, Makati Science High School, Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino High School, Tibagan High School, Fort Bonifacio High School, and Pitogo High School.