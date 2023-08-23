Japeth, Mexico’s Mendez-Valdez reminisce Western Kentucky days

IT was a scene akin to long-lost brothers getting reunited as Japeth Aguilar rushed from the entrance of the PhilSports Arena on Monday night in Pasig City toward a man sporting wavy hair and wearing a red sweatshirt who was standing by the iron railing talking with the Gilas Pilipinas forward’s family.

The man’s face beamed upon recognizing who was headed toward him. And they hugged tightly.

Aguilar was just so excited to see Orlando Mendez-Valdez, a former star shooter at Western Kentucky University (WKU) in the US NCAA from 2006-2007 onward.

He was Aguilar’s roommate and buddy during his years there.

“I have always dreamt of this,” said Aguilar before he sprinted for Mendez-Valdez, now a top-tier point guard for Mexico, which was to face Gilas in a tune-up game that evening.

The 37-year-old Mendez-Valdez, who was born in San Antonio, Texas, sat out the friendly with the Philippines, but will suit up, according to Aguilar, in the World Cup against first-round opponents Montenegro, Lithuania and Egypt.

Aguilar spoke briefly, if glowingly, of his collegiate teammate.

“I looked forward to meeting him again when I learned we’ll have a tune-up game,” Aguilar said. “He was really nice to me at Western Kentucky.”

Aguilar laughed sheepishly at his own comparison, but swears nonetheless that Mendez-Valdez possesses deadly 3-point shooting that would remind World Cup spectators of the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

“His shooting is exceptional. He’s a legend in Mexico,” he said.

Mendez-Valdez is listed as a 43.2 percent 3-point shooter at WKU. So, if Mexico’s 54.2 rainbow shooting (13-of-24) against the Philippines was any indication, then it’s most likely the nationals’ defensive woes in the perimeter would have been amplified further had Mexico’s top gun joined Paul Stoll (5-of-8), Pako Cruz (4-of-5) and Fabian Jaimes (2-of-2) from the arc.

Ticking off the names of WKU teammates during that period, Aguilar said most members of their batch went on to become professional players, including Steffphon Pettigrew, who played for TNT in the Philippine Basketball Association in 2015, and AJ Slaughter, naturalized by Poland for its World Cup appearance in 2019 in China where it finished eighth.

“It was a great batch,” said Aguilar, who gifted his former teammate with a paper bag of chocolates made from cacao beans grown in Davao.

“You can share some with your teammates,” Aguilar told Mendez-Valdez, as they shook hands.

Before heading back to their own teams, Mendez-Valdez made an overhead hand gesture that seemed to resemble a badminton serve.

Asked about it, Aguilar laughed. “No, not badminton, he reminded me about the trumpo (top) that he gave me as a welcome present long ago and which we played.”

A top? Why that? And where was he able to get one?

“He had it with him, it was his toy,” Aguilar said. “He said that Mexican and Philippine culture are similar, including the top.”

Does he intend to meet up with Mendez-Valdez soon before the World Cup winds up next month?

“Of course! I thought he was playing in Indonesia, but he will be at the MOA Arena,” Aguilar said. “Surely, we will see each other again.”

And maybe a round of trumpo between them too, for old times’ sake?

That’s possible. I still know how to play,” he said.