House resolution seeks probe into ‘promise’ to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

The Makabayan bloc on Wednesday filed House Resolution 1215 to probe the veracity of the alleged “promise” to tow away BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal as claimed by China.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel said they filed the resolution after China’s Foreign Ministry claimed that the Philippines promised several times to remove BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal last August 7.

“While China has yet to show any proof that such an agreement happened, this warrants a thorough investigation to ascertain if the claim is true or if China is only making this up,” the resolution read.

“If there is indeed truthfulness to the claim, Congress, as representatives of the people, should identify the ‘traitors’ in the Philippine government that compromised our sovereign and territorial integrity, and join the call to punish him/her/them according to law,” it added.

The lawmakers said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said that he was “not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its ship, in this case, the BRP Sierra Madre, from the Ayungin Shoal.”

“Even if former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has belatedly tried to deny that it was former President Rodrigo Duterte who promised China that the BRP Sierra Madre will be removed, his statement remains hollow because he does not have personal knowledge of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Duterte in 2016, when Duterte said that they had a verbal understanding at a bilateral meeting and that it is binding, but the details were not released,” said Castro.

The bloc also said former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and the camp of former President Joseph Estrada categorically denied that there was such a commitment to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

Meanwhile, it was under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III that the Philippines filed (January 2013) and won (July 2016) the arbitration case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Last week, Arroyo denied that the Philippine government had promised China that BRP Sierra Madre would be removed from the Ayungin Shoal.

“I have been asked to comment on claims that the Philippine government had promised China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. I will categorically state three facts. First, I never made such a promise to China or any other country,” the former president turned lawmaker said.

“Second, I never authorized any of my government officials to make such a promise. Third, I only became aware of such claims recently, when the matter surfaced in public discussions. Beyond this, I will not make any further comment, in order to allow our foreign affairs officials to deal with it with a minimum of distraction,” she added.

China brought up the alleged commitment to tow the ship away after the Philippine Navy accidentally ran it aground on Ayungin in 1999.

Last week, the DFA told lawmakers that the Philippines has no record of any commitment to move the BRP Sierra Madre out of the Ayungin Shoal.

The agency said there is no such agreement with China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, where it has been stationed since 1999.

It reiterated that the position of BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal is within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

The DFA also assured Congress that diplomatic protests have been continuously filed against China’s territorial intrusion.

It assured the public that DFA is committed to continuing efforts to protect the sovereign rights of the West Philippine Sea.

Image credits: AP/Bullit Marquez, File





