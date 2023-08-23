Filipino pair bombs out in mixed doubles at badminton worlds

ALVIN MORADA and Alyssa Leonardo bowed to Hong Kong’s Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse, 10-21, 12-21, to exit from the mixed doubles event of the TotalEnergies Badminton World Federation World Championships 2023 on Tuesday at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Morada and Leonardo had a slow start that allowed the Hong Kong duo to establish a comfortable 11-6 lead at the first set and went on to gain the headstart with five consecutive points.

The Filipino pair managed to keep it close at the beginning of the second set, but Hong Kong secured a three-point streak for a 7-4.

From that point on, the experienced former world No. 2 pair from Hong Kong flashed their superior skills to end the campaign of the Smash Pilipinas bets.

Morada tries to rebound with Christian Bernardo in the men’s doubles on Wednesday when the world No. 46 tandem takes on South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae for a spot in the round of 16.