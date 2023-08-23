DND chief’s proposals for MUP pension reform to be included in House bill

DESPITE potential opposition from economic managers, a leader of the House of Representatives said the lawmakers will accept the proposals of Defense Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro Jr. on the substitute bill to the “Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Pension Reform” measure.

Ad Hoc Committee on the MUP Pension System Chairman Rep. Ma. Jose Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda said since the committee already terminated proceedings, lawmakers will introduce Teodoro’s proposals as amendments during plenary deliberations instead.

Salceda said the proposals will add some P1.2 trillion more to the actuarial reserve deficiency from the current P2.2 trillion under the current substitute bill.

“I need a figure that still allows me to protect the reform’s three guarantees: guaranteed salary increase, guaranteed pension increase, and guaranteed funding source,” the lawmaker said last Tuesday. “So, moving forward, any additional proposals should bear the costs in mind.”

Teodoro has proposed to mandate new MUP to contribute 9 percent with the government counterpart at 12 percent.

Salceda said he will also “heed the request for full indexation for those who are retired and due for retirement.”

The lawmaker added “there could be some pushback from the DOF [Department of Finance] and the economic managers on the Teodoro proposal.” Salceda said he hopes “that within the executive, they will sort their position out.”

Earlier, the Ad Hoc Committee on the MUP Pension System approved the MUP reform bill, which they said was “acceptable” to all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, as well as economic managers.

“As Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, I would like to assure the Secretary that his requests are acceptable. We will adopt the Teodoro proposal of indexation for all retired and retireables and a transitioned-contribution scheme,” Salceda said.

The lawmaker explained that his job “is to get a bill that will [not only] work fiscally but is also acceptable to all stakeholders.”

Salceda said part of that job is to accommodate Teodoro’s “major concerns.”

“Not without DOF concerns, of course; but that’s for them to settle in the Cabinet.”

Salceda added lawmakers will still clarify with the DOF and the Department of National Defense exactly what the request is.

“Because we are hearing clarifications that they just want to ensure that those who have given 20 years of service or more will not pay contributions or be subject to lower indexation,” he said. “Our initial impression from the statement is that they don’t want anybody from the active service to pay any contribution or to give up any amount of indexation.”

Salceda said he also would “like to remind all stakeholders that the aim of fiscal sustainability is to ensure that the pension system is substantially preserved in a way that can still be guaranteed by the state.”

“In other words, a reform that is not too expensive but also not too disruptive,” he added.

According to the lawmaker, the Lower House is committed to approving its version on third reading as soon as possible or before August 29.

Under the committee-level proposed scheme, for the first three years of the reformed MUP pension, the government will shoulder 16 percent of the contribution, while the MUP would contribute 5 percent to fulfill the 21 percent total monthly premium for the trust fund.

In the next three years, 7 percent will come from personnel and 14 percent from the government. This sharing scheme will be updated until the seventh year, when a contribution ratio of 9 percent to 12 percent is reached.

The sharing scheme for new entrants will be 9 percent from personnel and 12 percent from the government.

The economic team emphasized that the proposed MUP pension reform, which is a priority measure of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., is an “investment in peace and security.”

According to Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, the President has approved decreasing the contributions of the government to the pool of funds for the pension of MUP, among other reforms to avoid a fiscal collapse.

For this year alone, Diokno said the government would spend more than P120 billion (roughly $2.21 billion at current exchange rates) to fund the pensions of those serving under several state institutions. The latter are: the Armed Forces of the Philippines; the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology; the Bureau of Fire Protection; the Philippine National Police; the Philippine Public Safety College; the Philippine Coast Guard; and, the Bureau of Corrections.