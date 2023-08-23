DepEd allows Makati to distribute school supplies to disputed ’embo’ barangays

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay heaved a sigh of relief after Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte allowed them to distribute the school supplies to the learners of the disputed Enlisted Men’s Barrio or “embo” barangays.

Binay said that the distribution of school supplies will start on Wednesday (August 23).

“Para ko na rin kayong mga anak. Kung ano ang naibibigay ko k[ay] Martina, gusto kong maibigay din sa inyo. Kaya naman sinisuguro namin na dekalidad ang binibigay sa inyo. Mula sa school supplies, uniform at kahit ang inyong mga field trip [I consider you as my children. Whatever we give to Martina, we want you to have it also. That is why we make sure that we are giving you the best quality. From school supplies, uniform, at even your field trips],” Binay posted in her Facebook Page before midnight on Tuesday. Martina is her daughter.

Binay also thanked Duterte for allowing Makati to distribute the school supplies to 45,000 students of the 10 embo barangays.

” Umpisa na po ang bigayan bukas [Wednesday] para naman maganda ang unang araw sa eskwela ng ating mga anak [We will start the distribution tomorrow so that their first day of school of our children will be good],” Binay said.

Earlier, The Department of Education (DepEd) formed a Transition Committee to resolve the Makati-Taguig issue over the jurisdiction of 14 schools in the disputed barangays.

The DepEd has issued Department Order (DO) 23, s. 2023 which provides that the Office Education Secretary shall directly supervise the management and administration of all 14 schools, pending a transition plan, effective immediately pursuant to its mandate to provide a safe and enabling learning environment, and in the pursuit of protecting the best interest and welfare of our learners, teachers and non-teaching personnel.

The transition team is composed of a regional director assigned outside of Metro Manila, DepEd schools division superintendents of Taguig-Pateros and Makati, and the legal officers of the cities of Taguig and Makati.

The DO was welcomed by both Binay and Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni Cayetano.

Image credits: Philippine Information Agency





