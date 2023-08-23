DBM turns down DOJ’s request for higher subsidy for PDLs, build new jail facilities

The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed on Wednesday that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) denied the request for an increase in funding for subsidies for people deprived of liberty (PDLs) and the creation of new jail facilities.

During the budget briefing for the DOJ, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they requested from the DBM an increase in the daily subsistence of PDLs to P130 from the current P85 to P70 for food and P15 for medicines for 2024, but the request was denied.

“We asked for P100 for food and P30 for medicine, but the DBM did not give it to us. Actually, the DOJ needs a lot that the DBM did not give us,” said Remulla.

“The congestion of our jails is at 383 percent. We asked for P23 billion to build a new jail to decongest the jails, but we were not given this kind of funding,” Remulla added.

Remulla earlier expressed alarm over the overcrowding inside the New Bilibid Prison.

For 2024, the DOJ has presented P34.486 billion.

In response, Mary Ann Dela Vega of DBM said raising the daily subsistence allowance for PDLs under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) would also mean raising the allowance for food and medicine for PDLs in the Bureau of Corrections.

“Yes, we have maintained the rate for the PDLs as far as their subsistence is concerned, which is P70 [for food] and P15 for medical. That’s the same with other PDLs with the BJMP,” she said.

“The reason why it was maintained is because the impact of the other PLDs was also maintained…in the amount of almost P3 billion, so the decision then during the budget deliberation was to maintain those levels,” she added.

Dela Vega said if the DBM will give the P130 being asked under the Bureau of Corrections, “we also have to consider that as far as our counterparts, like the uniformed personnel or the military, their subsistence is only at P150 per day.”