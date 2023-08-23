Comelec to implement BSKE ‘money ban’; warns against premature campaigning

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is implementing a “money ban” that will prohibit anyone from carrying cash worth more than P500, 000 five days before and on the day of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The money ban is aimed to prevent vote buying, and anyone caught carrying P500,000 or more cash will be charged criminally, according to the poll body.

“There is no Supreme Court ruling prohibiting the money ban, that’s why the Comelec will try to impose such to deter vote buying,” said Comelec chairman George Garcia.

Garcia added that those who are caught will be charged with vote buying and will possibly face imprisonment of one to six years.

Comelec is also coordinating with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Anti-Money Laundering Council to monitor large transactions on GCash and Maya.

The Philippine National Police will also help in the implementation of the money ban, specifically at checkpoints.

No early campaigns

Pursuant of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), Comelec warned BSKE candidates against early campaigning before the official campaign period, which is from October 19 to 28.

Candidates engaged in premature campaigning upon filing their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) may be disqualified or face imprisonment, said Garcia.

“You cannot go around, campaign, distribute things since you are already a candidate,” said Garcia.

One of Comelec’s efforts against early campaigning includes “warrantless arrests” of individuals involved in vote buying and vote-selling.

Filing of COC for the upcoming BSKE will be from August 28 to September 2.