BSP seeks balance between credit card users, businesses

THE Monetary Board decided to retain the existing ceilings on credit card transactions, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on Circular 1165, the maximum interest rate or finance charge on the unpaid outstanding credit card balance of a cardholder remains at 3 percent per month or 36 percent per year.

The BSP also said the monthly add-on rates that credit card issuers can charge on installment loans is maintained at a maximum rate of 1 percent while the maximum processing fee on the availment of credit-card cash advances stays at P200 per transaction. The ceilings on credit card transactions are subject to review following a six-month period.

“The BSP’s decision to maintain the current ceilings on credit card transactions strikes a balance between providing consumers with access to credit card financing at steady rates and ensuring long-term viability of banks/credit card issuers so that they can continue to provide quality service to their clients,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said.

Based on the latest BSP data, credit-card receivables posted double-digit growth of 29 percent year-on-year as of May 2023. This was higher than the 17.1 percent registered in the same period last year.

The central bank said this was on the back of firm demand for credit cards as evidenced by 34.6 percent growth in credit card billings, compared to the 28.5 percent growth in the previous year.

Amid the expansion in credit card receivables, the BSP said banks/credit card issuers maintained the quality of their credit card portfolio. Non-performing credit card receivables as of May 2023 was lower at P23.4 billion compared to the P29.3 billion in the previous year.

Ratio of non-performing credit card receivables to credit card receivables also declined to 3.9 percent as of May 2023 from 6.3 percent Non-performing loan (NPL) ratio last year.

The central bank assured it will continue to pursue strategies to promote digitalization in the financial industry. Through the prudent use of innovation, banks/credit card issuers will be able to improve delivery of their services as well as enhance customer experience at lower operating cost.

Meanwhile, the BSP said its ongoing efforts to instill the importance of the responsible use of credit cards as part of financial literacy programs will help consumers make sound personal financial decisions. All these efforts are geared towards ensuring a resilient, dynamic and inclusive financial system, the central bank said.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





