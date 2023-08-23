BIR signs MOA with National Library of PHL

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced last Tuesday that BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the National Library of the Philippines (NLP) on August 7 at the BIR National Office in Quezon City for the acquisition and implementation of the “KOHA Integrated Library System” (ILS).

The primary objective of the MOA is to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of library services and information access within the BIR. As part of the Agreement, the NLP will provide expert assistance in implementing the Linux operating system and Koha ILS on designated BIR desktop computer. Orientation and tutorials for selected BIR personnel on how to use the said systems will also be conducted by the NLP.

“Our collaboration with the [NLP] will help ensure accessibility and efficiency in providing library services and access to information. This demonstrates our commitment to providing better services to the public and promoting a seamless flow of information,” Lumagui was quoted as saying in a statement from the BIR.

The MOA becomes effective upon signing and will remain in effect until the completion of the agreed activities.

Also present during the MOA signing were Deputy Commissioners Teresita M. Angeles, Marissa O. Cabreros, Maridur V. Rosario and Ma. Rosario Charo E. Curiba, Assistant Commissioner Marivic A. Galban, and Head Revenue Executive Assistant Cecilia C. Felipe. Attendees from the NLP were Director Cesar Gilbert Q. Adriano, Assistant Commissioner Edgardo B. Quiros and IT Division Chief Leonardo P. Bernabe Jr.

Image credits: Bureau of Internal Revenue





