BCDA, Marines break ground for PMC HQ in Bataan

State-owned firm Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Wednesday said the start of construction works for its P28-billion plan to relocate and modernize the headquarters of the Philippine Marine Corps to Bataan from Taguig City will help the agency get closer to its goal of supporting operational efficiency of its troops in responding to national threats and delivering aid during calamities, among others.

In a statement, the state-owned firm said BCDA officials, including Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana, President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang and Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) Commandant Maj. Gen. Arturo M. Rojas recently led the groundbreaking of the roads, utilities and preparatory works at Morong Discovery Park as well as the installation of steel columns for the PMC grandstand.

Lorenzana emphasized that the start of construction works for Package 1 will help the state-owned firm get closer to its goal of “providing a new, modern and state-of-the-art headquarters for the Marines that will support the operational efficiency of our troops in responding to national threats; in delivering aid during calamities; and in fostering peace and order across the country.”

As part of its relocation and replication program, BCDA said it is giving up 100 hectares of its land at the Morong Discovery Park for the Philippine Marines Headquarters, which covers only about 12 hectares in Fort Bonifacio.

According to BCDA, the ceremony signals the start of the construction of roads, utilities and other preparatory works, which is under Package 1 of the Morong Discovery Park Phase 1 Project.

Meanwhile, the installation of steel columns is part of the ongoing construction of the parade grounds and grandstand that is expected to be completed by November this year, BCDA said.

Construction for Packages 2 and 3 commenced after BCDA and PMC broke ground in February 2022.

BCDA said it aims to complete Phase 1 of the project by 2024.

Rojas said the new site is seen to enhance the operational effectiveness and responsiveness of the Marines, as it will strengthen its Archipelagic Coastal Defense Strategy.

BCDA said the Marines’ future headquarters is located at the eastern half of the Morong Discovery Park, directly facing the West Philippine Sea. The state-owned firm said it would also be accessible to major and access roads including the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

Moreover, BCDA said unlike its current headquarters in Metro Manila, where operations are hindered by traffic and congestion, the Bataan location was deemed strategic for the Marines as it would help expedite emergency response and ease deployment of troops.

According to BCDA, the transfer of the Marines to an upgraded location opened up “income-generating” opportunities for the government in the soon-to-be vacated area in Fort Bonifacio.

From May 1993 to December 2022, BCDA’s contribution to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reached P59.71 billion. Of this amount, P48.59 billion is earmarked for the AFP Modernization Program and P11.12 billion for the replication of military facilities.

This, BCDA said, is pursuant to the state corporation’s mandate under Republic Act 7227 to generate funds for the AFP Modernization Program by transforming former US military bases and Metro Manila camps into economic growth areas.