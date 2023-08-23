AI likely to ‘augment,’ not destroy jobs–ILO

GENERATIVE Artificial Intelligence (AI) is more likely to augment than destroy jobs through automating tasks instead of taking over a role entirely, according to a new study the International Labour Organization discovered.

Most jobs and industries are “partly exposed to automation” and most likely just complemented by AI, according to the study “Generative AI and Jobs: A global analysis of potential effects on job quantity and quality.”

The most significant impact of AI is then not to destroy jobs but to change the quality of jobs, specifically work intensity and autonomy, according to the study.

One of the existing examples of AI in the study is ChatGPT, a language processing tool that can answer questions and assist people with tasks.

The study concluded that it “depends” on how the diffusion of AI is managed, through certain policies.

“Without proper policies in place, there is a risk that only some of the well-positioned countries and market participants will be able to harness the benefits of the transition, while the costs to affected workers could be brutal,” the study wrote.

What is crucial in the workplace involving AI are concerns on “power balance, voice of the workers affected by labor market adjustments, respect for existing norms and rights, and adequate use of national social protection and skills training.”

“It is humans that are behind the decision to incorporate such technologies and it is humans that need to guide the transition process,” the authors noted.