AFP: Resupply mission underscores PHL’s resolve to assert sovereignty

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said the successful resupply for the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LST-57) in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea Tuesday showed the country’s willingness to assert its sovereignty.

“Aside from ensuring the well-being of our personnel manning BRP Sierra Madre, this feat also demonstrated to the whole world the Filipinos’ firm resolve to assert our sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Shoal, which is within the country’s maritime zones,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

He added the AFP is also committed to support the country’s fulfillment of its obligations under existing international laws and conventions.

But Aguilar stressed that the performance of such duty shall always be in a manner that promotes peace and in adherence to International Humanitarian Law.

“Finally, the AFP also expresses its profound gratitude to the strong support by the Filipino people that inspired every soldier to face the risk, overcome the challenge and succeed,” he added.

Aguilar also said AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. commended the “courageous and dedicated” personnel aboard the two resupply boats who executed the operation with precision.

“[The AFP chief also] expresses his deep appreciation to the assistance provided by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to secure the two resupply boats. He also recognizes the great efforts spearheaded by the Western Command, AFP for the proper planning, coordination and execution of the RoRe [rotation and resupply] mission,” he added

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) earlier commended the AFP and Philippine Coast Guard [PCG] for the successful resupply of the military detachment in Ayungin Shoal.

This latest RoRe mission was able to deliver fresh provisions to military personnel stationed on board the BRP Sierra Madre despite attempts by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) to interfere with the resupply mission.

“Notwithstanding attempts by CCG and CMM vessels to block, harass, and interfere with the supply mission, the Philippine supply ships Unaizah May 1 and Unaizah May 2, successfully completed their RoRe mission,” it added.

The NTF-WPS said that these supply boats were escorted by BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

“Philippine Navy vessels were also on standby during the mission. Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the WPS will continue on a regular basis,” it stressed.

It Navy added that these missions are part of the Philippine Government’s legitimate exercise of its administrative functions over the WPS, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 Arbitral Award, and domestic laws.

This resupply mission was an offshoot of the harassment of CCG and CMM of the Philippine resupply mission, which resulted in one supply boat reaching the Filipino detachment last August 5.