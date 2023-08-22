Tread carefully on hiking minimum wage, government told

THE national government should tread carefully on proposals for minimum wage adjustments as very high increases could lead to the deterioration of quality jobs in the formal sector, according to a former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary.



In a recent forum hosted by the University of the Philippines School of Economics, former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe M. Medalla said high minimum wage rates could hurt the competitiveness of the formal sector over the informal sector.

Medalla said this could also fuel inflation as high minimum wages will only prompt firms who can afford it to pass on the cost to their customers. Firms that cannot afford it may resort to bribing the labor inspector or close down.

“First, many firms are really incapable of paying, so what do you do? Exempt them? That’s not minimum wage. The other one… is if you don’t exempt them, what will they do? They will bribe the labor inspector? You turn them into criminals? See? These are the problems possible when your minimum wage is too high. It’s like saying everyone should wear size 6 shoes. The solution [creates] a new set of problems,” Medalla told reporters.

If the formal sector becomes uncompetitive, it will be difficult for the economy to grow faster as, Medalla said, the formal sector is more likely to pay taxes and create value for the economy, which leads to faster GDP growth.

The issue of minimum wage has plagued the economy for decades. Medalla said proof of this is that the second PhD dissertation at the UPSE was already about minimum wage.

It was, however, welcome that at some point in the country’s history, Medalla said, the government decided to make the decision on wages a less arbitrary one. Previously, he said, Congressmen and Senators would try to “outdo each other [in] raising the minimum wage.”

He said this changed with the creation of the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board. The members of the board include workers and employer representatives as well as the Departments of Labor and Employment and Trade and Industry.

In case of a tie in their votes, the tie-breaker would be the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), which Medalla led during the brief Estrada administration. The Neda is also part of the board.

“This [Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board] has worked for us for quite some time. By the way, do not take it for granted that it will always be there. Because it’s very, very attractive [to] raise the wages, raise the wages. After all, the firms can afford it. Yes, the firms that are still around will be able to afford it,” Medalla said in his presentation.

No huge impact

Meanwhile, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. told reporters that a wage hike may not have a significant impact on inflation and will not cause inflation to breach the central bank’s targets.

Dakila said most of the impact of the higher wages will be felt next year when inflation is already expected to be within the BSP’s targets.

Earlier, BSP said local supply chain issues are also part of the data that the Monetary Board is considering this time. Sticky inflation has plagued the country and peaked in January 2023 when inflation hit 8.7 percent.

However, the increase in commodity prices slowed to 4.7 percent in July, giving the BSP confidence that it is now on track to attain the inflation target range of 2 to 4 percent by the fourth quarter—or earlier, according to Dakila.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said, nonetheless, that the BSP is already “within striking distance” of the inflation target this year and will certainly hit it in 2024 and 2025.

On Thursday, the Monetary Board decided to again maintain its key policy rates, the third pause since May 2023, in hopes that the third time could work as a charm to boost the economy and allow inflation to further moderate.