Short-handed Bulldogs gun for lead share vs Golden Spikers in V-League

NATIONAL University (NU) plays short-handed when it takes on University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs repulsed the Golden Spikers in the final of this tournament and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) last year with a full roster but they set out for the 4 p.m. clash sans head coach Dante Alinsunurin and top hitter Nico Almendras and ace playmaker Owa Retamar.

Alinsunurin is in VIetnam for the VTV Cup campaign of Premiere Volleyball League team Choco Mucho, while Retamar and Almendras are on a break.

But NU remains upbeat following its 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) last Wednesday in a bid to match idle University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s 2-0 start in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

In contrast, UST is reeling from a 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21 defeat to De La Salle last Friday.

Ateneo and San Beda University, meanwhile, clash in the other men’s match at 2 p.m. with the Blue Eagles also eyeing a second straight win in the tournament supported by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

The Loyola-based squad turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16, last Sunday, while the Red Spikers bowed to the Altas, 14-25, 17-25, 22-25 loss.

In women’s play of the tournament aired on Solar Sports, the V-League’s official website and Bola.TV’s app, FEU battles Perpetual Help at 10 a.m. and University of the East (FEU) tangles with Mapua at 12 noon.

FEU and UE are coming off victories over the Mapua and Enderun College in straight sets last Wednesday. But Mapua bounced back with a five-set reversal over Lyceum last Sunday while the Altas swept the Lady Stags last Friday.