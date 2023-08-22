Retailers want clear terms on single-use plastics tax

THE Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) said imposing tax on single-use plastics (SUPs) would affect local retailers and consumers, as it highlighted the need to clarify the definition of single-use plastics in the bill.

The excise tax on single-use plastics is one of the essential measures that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. asked Congress to prioritize in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 2023.

PRA President Roberto S. Claudio said while imposing excise tax on single-use plastic is a “good environmental direction,” the concern today lies in the definition of plastic.

“Kasi meron nang plastic na 30 percent degradable. Meron nang plastic na 50 percent degradable. So, kung nagde-degrate, iislap-an mo pa ng tax?”

Claudio told reporters on the sidelines of the recent National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) 2023.

The PRA president sought “more clarity,” saying, “They need to define more what plastic means. Single use, eh. Anong ibig sabihin nung single use?”

“So, kung ‘yung plastic na gamit ko sa palengke, bumili ako ng isda, pagdating ko sa bahay hinugasan ko ’yung plastic, nilinis ko, at ginamit ko ulit. Hindi na single use ’yun. So dapat wala nang tax ‘yun,” Claudio explained.

He also noted that it is important to clarify the definition of single-use plastic because there might be confusion in the implementation of the law once it passes through the lower and upper house.

Under the approved version of House Bill (HB) No. 4102 or the Single-use Plastics Bags Tax Act, an excise tax of P100 will be imposed for every kilogram of SUPs removed from the place of production or released from custody of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Single-use plastics is defined by the bill as “secondary level plastics made of synthetic or semisynthetic organic polymer, such as ‘ice,’ ‘labo’ or ‘sando’ bags, with or without handle, used as packaging for goods or products.”

Claudio aired the retail industry’s concern, saying, “We’re the ones who will be hardest hit by that tax on single-use plastic because we’re the ones selling, we wrap the goods and give them to the customer.”

The additional cost, he noted, will eventually be shouldered by consumers.

As an alternative solution, the head of the association of retailers in the country recommended that the government encourage the use of reusable or tote bags.

“So instead of taxing…pag magsabi ka sa amin, dalhin mo ‘yung reusable (bag) wala kaming sisingilin sayo. Humingi ka sa akin ng plastic bag, cha-charge kita so much. So, and then ’yun ’yung ibabayad ko kung the government decides to tax single-use plastic para may pambayad ako. But eventually, who will carry the burden? Consumers, right? Siya ang nagbayad,” Claudio pointed out.

Still, the PRA chief stressed that the retailers are willing to comply. However, he said, “unless we define properly how it will be carried out, and how we will define the single-use plastic, there’s confusion on the implementation.”

“Implementation is tricky. But the idea of reducing plastic, yes we support that. Exactly how and who should shoulder the cost, that’s the question because there are costs involved,” he explained.

The House of Representatives of the Philippines approved on third reading a bill that seeks to impose excise tax on single-use plastic (SUP) on November 14, 2022.