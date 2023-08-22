Resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal successful–NTF-WPS

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Tuesday reported that the resupply mission for the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LST-57) in Ayungin Shoal has been successfully carried out by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The routine follow on rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre was successfully conducted today, August 22, through the combined efforts of the AFP and the PCG,” the NTF-WPS said in a statement.

This latest RoRe mission was able to deliver fresh provisions to military personnel stationed on board the BRP Sierra Madre despite attempts by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) to interfere with the resupply mission.

“Notwithstanding attempts by CCG and CMM vessels to block, harass, and interfere with the supply mission, the Philippine supply ships Unaizah May 1 and Unaizah May 2, successfully completed their RoRe mission,” it added.

The NTF-WPS said that these supply boats were escorted by BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

“Philippine Navy vessels were also on standby during the mission. Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the WPS will continue on a regular basis,” it stressed.

It also said that these missions are part of the Philippine Government’s legitimate exercise of its administrative functions over the WPS, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 2016 Arbitral Award, and domestic laws.

As this developed, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, who is also the NTF-WPS chair, commended the unfailing valor, determination, and professionalism exhibited by the men and women of the AFP and PCG.

He added that the Filipino people owes these personnel a debt of gratitude for their commitment to place their lives on the line daily to defend our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction throughout the expanse of the WPS.

This resupply mission was an offshoot of the harassment of Chinese coast guard and militia vessels of the Philippine resupply mission, which resulted in one supply boat reaching the Filipino detachment last August 5.

The AFP earlier said that BRP Sierra Madre remains an active Philippine Navy ship and that it is its responsibility to man it and to maintain it.

“Therefore we have to make sure that BRP Sierra Madre remains to be livable and provides (a) safe living environment for our troops,” it added.

