PUBLiCUS Asia survey: Globe Group companies emerge as PHL’s Most Endeared Brands

Top brands of leading digital solutions platform Globe Group have emerged as the most endeared brands in the Philippines in the latest PAHAYAG 2023–Q2 survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.

The PAHAYAG 2023 Second Quarter Survey, an independent and non-commissioned survey done from June 7 to 12, reached 1,500 respondents nationwide, representing a diverse demographic. They were selected from a panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace, and spanned five geographical areas: National Capital Region (NCR), North Central Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In a news release, PUBLiCUS said the Globe Group’s core telco brand Globe topped the telecommunications services category with an endearment rating of 65%, edging out competition which scored 61%, while the other telco player earned a rating of 16%.

Globe affiliate GCash, the country’s No. 1 finance app, emerged as a “the clear leader in the financial services category,” with a dominant 80% endearment rating, PUBLiCUS said. The second placer got a far 22%, while the succeeding competitors got 19% and 11%, respectively.

GCash also emerged as the Most Trusted Financial Service Brand with a 57% rating, lording over competitors that received 26%, 24% and 17%.

“We believe that brand endearment denotes strong customer affinity and brand love. For Globe and GCash to score highest in the Most Endeared Brands in telco and financial services, it’s such a huge win for Globe. We are a company that values customers first, consistent in our goal to win our customers’ trust. We make huge investments so that we can provide a great experience when our customers use our network and our digital platforms. This citation is important because It means that we are effective in capturing our customers’ hearts,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

The findings of PUBLiCUS Asia Inc underscore the importance of emotional connections and consumer sentiment in the success of Filipino brands across various industries. Those that ranked highly demonstrated their ability to build deep rapport with consumers, earning trust and loyalty in competitive markets.

Globe has always placed customers at the heart of its business, democratizing connectivity through innovative and affordable offers in both mobile and broadband, and giving them access to an ecosystem of digital products and services currently unmatched in the industry.

Fast expanding into a digital solutions platform, Globe gives a differentiated experience for its customers through bundling its connectivity offerings with its services in fintech, healthtech, adtech, e-commerce, edutech, climate tech, investments, and shared services, among others.

Globe’s latest accolades are part of a slew of its recent wins for brand strength, network reliability and sustainability.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Image credits: Globe





