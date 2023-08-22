PBBM orders release of subsidy as fuel prices increase for 7th consecutive week

Amid rising fuel prices, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wants concerned government agencies to fast track the release of fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

At a news briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the Chief Executive wants the immediate utilization of the P3-billion fuel subsidy.

“The funding is available. It’s just in the General Appropriations Act, the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) is required to come out with the Joint Memorandum Circular…We cannot release [the fuel subsidy] without that,” Pangandaman said.

She said she already reminded Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista about the required JMC.

“Their JMC will not require much amendment. I think they can use the previous [fuel subsidy] JMC and then sign it and submit it to us then we will release the budget,” the DBM chief said referring to the fuel subsidy JMC last year.

The JMC will be signed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), DBM, and the Department of Energy.

Last August 6, DOTR said the new round of fuel subsidy would benefit over 1.6 million PUV drivers.

This after fuel prices rose for the seventh week in a row this week.

DOE projected the price hike will persist in the next two months, which can trigger calls for fare increase from PUVs.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





