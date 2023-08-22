PBBM calls for unity on Ninoy Aquino Day

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for national unity during the commemoration of the 40th death anniversary of former Senator Benigno “Noynoy” S. Aquino, Jr. on Monday to ensure the country’s continued economic growth.

In his statement for the commemoration of Ninoy Aquino Day, the chief executive noted how political differences continue to hamper the country’s welfare and progress.

“Let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people.” Marcos said.

“Let us allow this compelling force to promote collaboration, celebrate diversity, and create a society that is teeming with vitality and inspiration,” he added.

Former Senator Benigno S. Aquino, Jr. was among the notable critics of the president’s father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

His assassination on August 21, 1983 sparked massive protests and was among the factors that led to the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

To allow the annual commemoration of the event, Republic Act No. 9256 was passed into law declaring the 21st day of August each year as Ninoy Aquino Day.

Despite what happened between his father and Aquino, Marcos described the former lawmaker as a good role model for Filipinos.

“By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of being relentless and resolute for many Filipinos,” the president said.

He hopes that by focusing on national interests, Filipinos will be able to set aside “personal biases” and stride towards an “inclusive and more progressive Philippines.”

The ‘other’ August 21 event

On Monday, the nation also marked another big political event: the August 21, 1971 bombing of Plaza Miranda, with former Manila mayor, lawmaker and environment secretary Lito Atienza, one of the survivors, describing it as the death knell of democracy.

Atienza said that while later events showed it was not Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who ordered the bombing—as initially thought by many‚ it gave the then president a reason to suspend the writ of habeas corpus and subseaquently declare martial law in 1972. Atienza also noted that the bombing nearly decimated a generation of political leaders.

Atienza, described at the Kamuning Bakery forum as perhaps the only major political leader alive among the survivors of Plaza Miranda, also said he did not believe Ninoy Aquino was a co-plotter in the bombing, which explains his absence when it happened.

Neither does he think, said Atienza, that the then President Marcos had a hand in Ninoy Aquino’s airport assassination in 1983. However, he left it up to reporters to “guess” who the brains could have been.