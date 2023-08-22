NPC spearheads workshop on personal data protection in age of digital transition

Amid the rapid evolution of technology, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and the United States Federal Trade Commission (US FTC) conducted a workshop to discuss, among others, the importance of safeguarding consumers’ personal information and confidence in digital transactions.

Department of Trade and Industry – Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said as technology continues to advance at a faster pace, “it has become imperative to safeguard the consumers’ personal information and ensure their confidence in digital transactions and interactions.”

Backed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Strengthening Private Enterprise to the Digital Economy (SPEED), DTI said the workshop served as a platform for “in-depth” discussions on various pressing topics, such as the deceptive practices known as dark patterns, generative artificial intelligence (AI), online investigation tools and techniques, and the “prevalence” of multilevel marketing/pyramiding schemes.

Presenters from the country’s privacy body and DTI emphasized their efforts and initiatives to ensure consumer protection and privacy in the country.

For NPC’s part, it provided updates on the draft guidelines regarding Deceptive Design Patterns and discussed complaints received against online lending applications. DTI, for its part, presented e-commerce policies, including the proposed Revision of the Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines and the proposed Internet Transactions Act.

DTI also shared its technology-based consumer projects, such as e-Presyo, an online price monitoring system that allows consumers to check the prevailing prices of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Verification Mobile Application that enables the public to verify the authenticity of the ICC quality seal attached to imported products.

NPC Chief of Policy Division Ivy Grace T. Villasoto underscored the importance of the ability to harness the potential of emerging technology going hand-in-hand with NPC’s commitment to “safeguarding and sustaining the trust of our data subjects.”

“Personal data breaches, privacy violations, and unauthorized personal data processing activities can undermine the trust gained and progress we have made so far,” Villasoto said, noting that it is “paramount” that the privacy body is equipped to effectively investigate and take necessary enforcement actions against any violations that may happen.

Meanwhile, US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) experts talked about the prevalence and impact of dark patterns, emerging trends in “native” advertising and influencer campaigns and “greenwashing.”

“Speakers also discussed how they dealt with unfair and deceptive privacy and security practices by companies that share personal information with third-party providers,” DTI said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Moreover, the workshop explored “potential” deceptive trade practices related to products and services using machine learning and similar technologies.

In fact, DTI said during one of the sessions, the FTC speaker provided an informative overview of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). DTI noted this act “empowers” parents by granting them control over the type of information that websites collect from their children.